Punter Wins $3m With Incredible Scottie Scheffler Players Championship Bet

There were some huge financial winners in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, not least Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, whose stunning back nine during the final round was enough to earn an extra $2.5m as he joined four others claiming over $1m in the tournament.

It wasn’t just players who benefitted financially from the designated event, though. One punter took a chance on Scottie Scheffler winning the tournament by staking $300,000 at odds of 10/1 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and was rewarded for putting his faith in the American to the tune of $3m.

Of course, it’s hard to write off Scheffler in any tournament he starts. After all, his victory was his second since the turn of the year and it saw him return to the World No.1 position just weeks after relinquishing the top spot to Jon Rahm.

However, considering the impressive amount of talent in the field, placing that amount on anyone would have taken some conviction. Making the bet even more risky was Scheffler's previously uninspiring record in the tournament, where he finished with a missed cut in 2021 and a tie for 55th last year.

That faith was eventually rewarded in style, but not without a few concerns before Scheffler hit his stride. The Masters champion got off to a decent enough start with nine straight pars to open the first round and five birdies on the back nine. However, he finished four behind first-round leader Chad Ramey, which surely would have left the bettor’s nerves on edge going into the second day.

Any doubts would have soon been tempered by a solid second round of 69 that saw Scheffler sit just two shots behind Adam Svensson, and he took control on Saturday with a seven-under 65 to claim a two-shot lead going into the final round.

In truth, Scheffler never really looked like relinquishing his hold on the trophy, and eventually he cantered to a five-shot win to earn $4.5m and, presumably, a new number one fan after simultaneously handing $3m to the mystery punter.