Punter Wins $50k After Incredible Justin Thomas Bet

A $200 stake led to the huge payout after the American's against-the-odds PGA Championship victory

Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2022 PGA Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Even though Justin Thomas won the second Major of his career in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the prospect seemed unlikely for most of his final round. 

As well as hitting a shank on his way to victory, Thomas also benefitted from Mito Pereira’s double-bogey agony on the final hole to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris and keep him in contention. As Thomas headed into the back nine, he was still five shots off the lead, with a top-five finish looking like his most realistic outcome. Still, at least one punter thought the 29-year-old had a chance. Offered odds of 250/1 by US bookie PointsBet on Thomas winning the tournament, the bettor staked $200, a decision that landed the mystery punter over $50,000!

The incredible bet was brought to the attention of sports betting expert Darren Rovell, who explained the outcome on Twitter. While the veracity of the bet was met with scepticism in Rovell’s replies, it wasn’t long until PointsBet confirmed the incredible winnings, tweeting: “We’re trying to source ticket, but it’s real and it’s spectacular.”

You can check out the tweets below. 

  

 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Thomas’ final round of 67 had drama at various points. After that shank at the 6th, he made a 65ft birdie putt on the 11th to drag himself into contention. Nevertheless, chasing down the leader was far from plain sailing. After more birdies at the 12th and 17th, he missed a 10ft birdie putt on the final hole, which looked decisive until Pereira’s heartbreaking final hole gave Thomas the chance to win the Wanamaker Trophy in a three-hole aggregate playoff with Will Zalatoris.

It was in that where Thomas finally took the lead in the tournament for the first time, on the second playoff hole. He then closed out his victory by one shot, earning him his second Major and the bettor that huge payout.  

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.