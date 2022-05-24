Punter Wins $50k After Incredible Justin Thomas Bet

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Even though Justin Thomas won the second Major of his career in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the prospect seemed unlikely for most of his final round.

As well as hitting a shank on his way to victory, Thomas also benefitted from Mito Pereira’s double-bogey agony on the final hole to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris and keep him in contention. As Thomas headed into the back nine, he was still five shots off the lead, with a top-five finish looking like his most realistic outcome. Still, at least one punter thought the 29-year-old had a chance. Offered odds of 250/1 by US bookie PointsBet on Thomas winning the tournament, the bettor staked $200, a decision that landed the mystery punter over $50,000!

The incredible bet was brought to the attention of sports betting expert Darren Rovell, who explained the outcome on Twitter. While the veracity of the bet was met with scepticism in Rovell’s replies, it wasn’t long until PointsBet confirmed the incredible winnings, tweeting: “We’re trying to source ticket, but it’s real and it’s spectacular.”

You can check out the tweets below.

Thomas’ final round of 67 had drama at various points. After that shank at the 6th, he made a 65ft birdie putt on the 11th to drag himself into contention. Nevertheless, chasing down the leader was far from plain sailing. After more birdies at the 12th and 17th, he missed a 10ft birdie putt on the final hole, which looked decisive until Pereira’s heartbreaking final hole gave Thomas the chance to win the Wanamaker Trophy in a three-hole aggregate playoff with Will Zalatoris.

It was in that where Thomas finally took the lead in the tournament for the first time, on the second playoff hole. He then closed out his victory by one shot, earning him his second Major and the bettor that huge payout.