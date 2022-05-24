Punter Wins $50k After Incredible Justin Thomas Bet
A $200 stake led to the huge payout after the American's against-the-odds PGA Championship victory
Even though Justin Thomas won the second Major of his career in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the prospect seemed unlikely for most of his final round.
As well as hitting a shank on his way to victory, Thomas also benefitted from Mito Pereira’s double-bogey agony on the final hole to force a playoff with Will Zalatoris and keep him in contention. As Thomas headed into the back nine, he was still five shots off the lead, with a top-five finish looking like his most realistic outcome. Still, at least one punter thought the 29-year-old had a chance. Offered odds of 250/1 by US bookie PointsBet on Thomas winning the tournament, the bettor staked $200, a decision that landed the mystery punter over $50,000!
The incredible bet was brought to the attention of sports betting expert Darren Rovell, who explained the outcome on Twitter. While the veracity of the bet was met with scepticism in Rovell’s replies, it wasn’t long until PointsBet confirmed the incredible winnings, tweeting: “We’re trying to source ticket, but it’s real and it’s spectacular.”
You can check out the tweets below.
On the 10th hole, when Justin Thomas was five strokes off the lead, a bettor at @PointsBetUSA threw $200 on Thomas to win. He won in a playoff. The bettor won $50,000.May 23, 2022
Ticket or it didn’t happen Bc I was following the entire final with multiple live tickets and never saw anything close to thatMay 23, 2022
@PointsBetUSA, this man says you are making up the 250/1 line.May 23, 2022
We’re trying to source ticket, but it’s real and it’s spectacularMay 23, 2022
And here it is https://t.co/cvxMmOUaPnMay 23, 2022
Thomas’ final round of 67 had drama at various points. After that shank at the 6th, he made a 65ft birdie putt on the 11th to drag himself into contention. Nevertheless, chasing down the leader was far from plain sailing. After more birdies at the 12th and 17th, he missed a 10ft birdie putt on the final hole, which looked decisive until Pereira’s heartbreaking final hole gave Thomas the chance to win the Wanamaker Trophy in a three-hole aggregate playoff with Will Zalatoris.
It was in that where Thomas finally took the lead in the tournament for the first time, on the second playoff hole. He then closed out his victory by one shot, earning him his second Major and the bettor that huge payout.
