Sepp Straka’s Stand-In Caddie Earns Potential $360k Payday After Skipping US Open Qualifying

'Do I try and qualify for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, or do I hop on a plane and caddie for my friend on the PGA Tour?'

This was the decision facing Drew Mathers. He opted for the latter - and what a wise choice it was.

This is not to say the mini tour player wouldn't have qualified for the third Major Championship of the season at Oakmont Country Club, but he certainly won't be regretting he decision to do a week's work for Sepp Straka.

The Austrian picked up a cool $3.6 million for his victory at the Truist Championship on Sunday, and with caddies said to take around a 10 per cent cut, that's a pretty decent chunk of cash to put towards his own playing career.

According to Blue Golf, Mathers' career earnings as a professional stand at around $35,000 from 42 events.

Although it's not known exactly how much he will pocket following Straka's win, he could be looking at a payday that equates to around ten times that figure.

Sepp Straka's caddie this week, Drew Mathers, pulled out of U.S. Open Qualifying to be on the bag for his friend at the Truist Championship.With a victory and $3.6M coming Straka's way, Mathers is probably not regretting that decision.

Speaking about the decision, Mathers told CBS Sports it was the “easiest yes ever”.

Straka's regular caddie, Duane Bock ('Duey'), had been struggling with a back injury, which meant he had to switch to plan B when it didn't sufficiently recover in time for heavy lifting.

“Reached out to Drew, who I play golf with a lot in Birmingham,” explained Straka.

“He immediately hopped on a flight and was up here ready to go. Very fortunate that I was able to do that obviously.

Mathers played collegiate golf for the University of Alabama, where he helped the team earn its highest ranking of fifth in 2020.

He was ranked the No.2 Division III golfer in the country for 2019-20, while he also competed in the 2020 US Amateur.

“I’ve played a lot of golf with him, so I was very comfortable being beside him,” added Straka, who boosted his chances of making Europe's Ryder Cup team for the biennial clash in September.

“It was a lot of fun having him on the bag really.”

There were jubilant scenes at the end of the Truist Championship, as Straka got two hugs, one from Mathers and one from his regular looper, who was fit enough to give his boss a tight squeeze after the player's fourth victory on the PGA Tour.