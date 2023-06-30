Bathroom Emergency Sends Rickie Fowler Into A Detroit Spin
There was a late blip to Rickie Fowler's opening round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it had nothing to do with his swing
There's not been much stopping Rickie Fowler of late but, after going on another tear of low scoring at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he was hampered by a bathroom emergency.
The 34-year-old, who shot a 60 at the Travelers last week to follow up on that opening 62 at the US Open, was seven-under after 16 holes before back-to-back bogeys slowed things down. And he revealed afterwards that it wasn't a cold putter or a misplaced swing that had hindered his progress.
"To be perfectly honest, I had to go to the bathroom pretty badly, so luckily I just got drug tested so I went straight in. There weren't many bathrooms the last five holes so I was a little shaky coming in, and not to necessarily blame the finish on that, but it didn't help," explained Fowler.
Needless to say this will only be a short-term problem and Fowler's star is very much on the ascendancy. A year ago, at the same tournament, he would miss the cut and go on to finish the season in 133rd on the FedEx standings. This year has seen a huge turnaround in his fortunes, aided by the reunion with coach Butch Harmon.
"It's quite a bit different, just the confidence and self-belief and knowing what I'm capable of and what I've been doing and the consistency and kind of being able to build momentum. That was something that I definitely didn't have the last few years.
"Butch is great at just being a golf coach. It's not all about swing. So keeping it fairly simple, kind of one or two things that you focus on swing-wise. That's more in warm-up and practice, and have that one or so swing thought that you kind of go with out there.
"I finished tied for sixth or so in Napa to start the year. That was kind of the first step in the right direction. Then was in the final group in Japan. So having the couple finishes in the fall that I did kind of gave me something to lean on and build off of. That was a start, and then to continue it once we got back going in January."
This season Fowler has made 17/19 cuts with seven top-10s in there, including a tie for fifth at LA Country Club. He's now in 16th spot on the Ryder Cup rankings and, with six captain's picks in place, there is a chance of him returning to a competition that he has graced four times, the last of which was in Paris in 2018.
"I've kept up with or checked on points here or there, but it's not like breaking down points to see, oh, I need to finish this to move to a certain spot. Not having much or many points from last year on there doesn't exactly help me. Just keep doing what I'm doing, keep trying to play well and get some good finishes and we'll see where we end up."
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
'I Am Looking Forward To All The Servings Of Humble Pie' - Ian Poulter
The LIV golfers are in Spain this week and they're all confident that there is a future for the breakaway circuit
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Ex Pro Footballer Jay Bothroyd Reveals What Drink He'd Put In The Claret Jug If He Won The Open
Jay Bothroyd answers Golf Monthly's Quick 9 questions on everything from his all-dream fourball and how to attracting new faces to the sport
By Dan Parker • Published
-
'I Am Looking Forward To All The Servings Of Humble Pie' - Ian Poulter
The LIV golfers are in Spain this week and they're all confident that there is a future for the breakaway circuit
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Eddie Pepperell Laments Lack Of Home Stars At British Masters
Pepperell didn't hold back when asked about the lack of top players competing at this week's event on the DP World Tour
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'I Struggled With It For Months' - Graeme McDowell On Dealing With LIV Golf Criticism
The Ulsterman opens up on what, he says, has been a challenging year since joining the breakaway circuit
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Ian Poulter To Make International Series Debut In The UK
The Englishman will be teeing it up in the North East in August
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How To Get Tickets For The AIG Women's Open
The AIG Women's Open is the UK's showcase event. Combining fantastic golf and a new-look festival village, the 2023 edition is expected to be the best one yet
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Garcia Leads Team Of 21 LIV Golfers Playing In Open Qualifying
Sergio Garcia leads the likes of Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel in list of 21 LIV golfers playing in Open qualifying
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Bradley Boosts Hopes Of Ryder Cup Return But Adds To Johnson's Selection Issues
Keegan Bradley is on the verge of the automatic Ryder Cup qualification spots, but could his resurgence just add to Zach Johnson's problems?
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Mickelson Talks Of 'Special Relationship' With Seve As He Returns To Valderrama
Phil Mickelson talked about his special relationship with the late, great Seve Ballesteros, with his memories sparked by a return to Valderrama
By Paul Higham • Published