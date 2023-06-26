Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan and the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Even though it is not one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, there is still a strong field in the tournament. Indeed, this year’s event will have the deepest field in its history with 13 of the world’s top 40 and 34 of the top 100 in the rankings participating.

The highest-ranked player participating is Max Homa, who is currently ninth in the world. The American has had some strong performances in 2023 including victory in the Farmers Insurance Open and runner-up at the Genesis Invitational.

However, his last two starts have being disappointing, with missed cuts at both the US Open and Travelers Championship. Given his status in this week’s field, he will be confident of getting back on track.

Another player with aspirations of victory will be Tony Finau. The World No.14 is the defending champion after winning by five shots in 2022. He is another player who has suffered some indifferent form of late. His most recent win did come relatively recently, though, when he held off Jon Rahm to win April’s Mexico Open, which suggests he could soon find his best form.

One player who will be heading into the tournament full of confidence is Keegan Bradley. The American finished 23 under to win last week’s tournament at TPC River Highlands and will be looking to continue that momentum here.

Keegan Bradley will hope to continue the momentum that helped him with the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who performed encouragingly last week was Justin Thomas. The two-time Major winner finished tied for ninth following successive missed cuts in The Memorial Tournament and the US Open. He will be looking to build on that display with the Open Championship now less than a month away.

The player who won the Major in 2021, Collin Morikawa, also plays as he looks for his first win since the event at Royal St George’s.

Others who will be confident of victory include Rickie Fowler, who shot a PGA Tour career-low 60 in the Travelers Championship to leave him well in contention going into the final round, before eventually fading to T13.

Elsewhere, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama are three of the other standout names competing. Ludvig Aberg will also be hoping for another encouraging performance after a T24 last week as his fledgling professional career continues. Similarly, Sam Bennett also plays. The American, who was low amateur at The Masters, has also since turned pro but missed the cut in Connecticut.

Two other former winners of the tournament are also appearing, 2021 winner Cam Davies and 2019 winner Nate Lashley.

Players will be competing for a purse of $8.8m, with the winner banking $1.584m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,584,000 2nd $959,200 3rd $607,200 4th $431,200 5th $360,800 6th $319,000 7th $275,000 8th $271,875 9th $257,400 10th $239,800 11th $222,200 12th $204,600 13th $187,000 14th $169,400 15th $160,600 16th $151,800 17th $143,000 18th $134,200 19th $125,400 20th $116,600 21st $107,800 22nd $99,000 23rd $91,960 24th $84,920 25th $77,880 26th $70,840 27th $68,200 28th $65,560 29th $62,920 30th $60,280 31st $57,640 32nd $55,000 33rd $52,360 34th $50,160 35th $47,960 36th $45,760 37th $43,560 38th $41,800 39th $40,040 40th $38,280 41st $36,520 42nd $34,760 43rd $33,000 44th $31,240 45th $29,480 46th $27,720 47th $25,960 48th $24,552 49th $23,320 50th $22,616 51st $22,088 52nd $21,560 53rd $21,208 54th $20,856 55th $20,680 56th $20,504 57th $20,328 58th $20,152 59th $19,976 60th $19,800 61st $19,624 62nd $19,448 63rd $19,272 64th $19,096 65th $18,920

Rocket Mortgage Classic Field 2023

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Bennett, Sam

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Champ, Cameron

Collins, Chad

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Martin, Kyle

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steelman, Ross

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

