Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Tony Finau is part of a strong field at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan
The PGA Tour heads to Michigan and the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Even though it is not one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, there is still a strong field in the tournament. Indeed, this year’s event will have the deepest field in its history with 13 of the world’s top 40 and 34 of the top 100 in the rankings participating.
The highest-ranked player participating is Max Homa, who is currently ninth in the world. The American has had some strong performances in 2023 including victory in the Farmers Insurance Open and runner-up at the Genesis Invitational.
However, his last two starts have being disappointing, with missed cuts at both the US Open and Travelers Championship. Given his status in this week’s field, he will be confident of getting back on track.
Another player with aspirations of victory will be Tony Finau. The World No.14 is the defending champion after winning by five shots in 2022. He is another player who has suffered some indifferent form of late. His most recent win did come relatively recently, though, when he held off Jon Rahm to win April’s Mexico Open, which suggests he could soon find his best form.
One player who will be heading into the tournament full of confidence is Keegan Bradley. The American finished 23 under to win last week’s tournament at TPC River Highlands and will be looking to continue that momentum here.
Another player who performed encouragingly last week was Justin Thomas. The two-time Major winner finished tied for ninth following successive missed cuts in The Memorial Tournament and the US Open. He will be looking to build on that display with the Open Championship now less than a month away.
The player who won the Major in 2021, Collin Morikawa, also plays as he looks for his first win since the event at Royal St George’s.
Others who will be confident of victory include Rickie Fowler, who shot a PGA Tour career-low 60 in the Travelers Championship to leave him well in contention going into the final round, before eventually fading to T13.
Elsewhere, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama are three of the other standout names competing. Ludvig Aberg will also be hoping for another encouraging performance after a T24 last week as his fledgling professional career continues. Similarly, Sam Bennett also plays. The American, who was low amateur at The Masters, has also since turned pro but missed the cut in Connecticut.
Two other former winners of the tournament are also appearing, 2021 winner Cam Davies and 2019 winner Nate Lashley.
Players will be competing for a purse of $8.8m, with the winner banking $1.584m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,584,000
|2nd
|$959,200
|3rd
|$607,200
|4th
|$431,200
|5th
|$360,800
|6th
|$319,000
|7th
|$275,000
|8th
|$271,875
|9th
|$257,400
|10th
|$239,800
|11th
|$222,200
|12th
|$204,600
|13th
|$187,000
|14th
|$169,400
|15th
|$160,600
|16th
|$151,800
|17th
|$143,000
|18th
|$134,200
|19th
|$125,400
|20th
|$116,600
|21st
|$107,800
|22nd
|$99,000
|23rd
|$91,960
|24th
|$84,920
|25th
|$77,880
|26th
|$70,840
|27th
|$68,200
|28th
|$65,560
|29th
|$62,920
|30th
|$60,280
|31st
|$57,640
|32nd
|$55,000
|33rd
|$52,360
|34th
|$50,160
|35th
|$47,960
|36th
|$45,760
|37th
|$43,560
|38th
|$41,800
|39th
|$40,040
|40th
|$38,280
|41st
|$36,520
|42nd
|$34,760
|43rd
|$33,000
|44th
|$31,240
|45th
|$29,480
|46th
|$27,720
|47th
|$25,960
|48th
|$24,552
|49th
|$23,320
|50th
|$22,616
|51st
|$22,088
|52nd
|$21,560
|53rd
|$21,208
|54th
|$20,856
|55th
|$20,680
|56th
|$20,504
|57th
|$20,328
|58th
|$20,152
|59th
|$19,976
|60th
|$19,800
|61st
|$19,624
|62nd
|$19,448
|63rd
|$19,272
|64th
|$19,096
|65th
|$18,920
Rocket Mortgage Classic Field 2023
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Champ, Cameron
- Collins, Chad
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Scott
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Martin, Kyle
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Steelman, Ross
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Who's In The Field For The Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Considering it's not a designated event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has a strong field, including defending champion Tony Finau and World No.9 Max Homa. Other notable names taking part include Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.
Where Is The Rocket Mortgage Classic?
The Rocket Mortgage Classic takes place at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. The course was designed by Donald Ross and it has hosted the tournament since its inception in 2019.
