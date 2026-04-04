Asterisk Talley Reflects On Augusta National Women's Amateur Heartbreak

Ahead of the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Asterisk Talley appeared on the verge of putting the disappointment of missing out by one a year ago behind her.

The 17-year-old was on 11 under par overnight, enough to hold a one-shot lead over by Meja Ortengren and Maria Jose Marin as the action headed to Augusta National.

However, things didn’t work out for the American at the famous course, as she carded a three-over 75 on the way to placing T4 at the event, which was won by Marin after her third round of 68 saw her beat Andrea Revuelta by four.

Talley began well enough, going three under on the front nine, before her first setback came with a bogey at the 11th.

However, her challenge really unraveled at the 12th, where she made a quadruple bogey at the par 3 to fall five behind Marin.

Asterisk Talley made a quadruply bogey at the 12th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite bouncing back with a birdie at the 13th, Talley wasn’t able to fully recover, with another bogey at the 15th followed by a double at the 16th to compound her agony before making her final birdie of the tournament at the 17th.

Following her round, an emotional Talley gave her thoughts on the day’s events, and explained her family had been a huge support.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She said: "They just told me that they love me. It didn't define me as a player that that happened out there. It's hard not to get emotional. There's so much support out here. Sorry.

"I think it's harder when there's support out here watching you do that, but it's great they're still with me right now. I'm really happy that they're here."

One famous patron in attendance for the final round was Bryson DeChambeau, who had some words of consolation for Talley following her round.

Asked what the LIV Golfer had said to her, Talley responded: “He said keep my head high. He said he's been in my position before, and he knows how it feels, especially here. He said you're a great player. It doesn't really matter.”

Maria Jose Marin won the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talley also revealed another player who offered her support was Annika Sorenstam.

She added: “Yeah, she said you're the best. She said you're the best player out here. Just don't let this get to your head. Don't let it beat you up. You're still such a good golfer. It's just kind of something you have to think about coming out of this event.”

Despite the words of encouragement for Talley, she admitted she’d never felt greater pain in her career, adding: “No, definitely not. I'm just honestly so blessed to be here. It's a gift from God to walk this course, and I think I'm just so blessed to be here. It just wasn't my day today, but it's OK.”

Next on the agenda for Talley is an appearance at the JM Eagle LA Championship thanks to a sponsor invitation, and she is determined that it’s onwards and upwards, beginning with that event.

She said: “Yeah, turn right back around and do it again, right? This definitely does not define me today. I still see myself as a good player, and I'm excited to get after it.”