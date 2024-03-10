Anthony Kim Cards Brilliant Final Round At LIV Golf Hong Kong Before His Caddie Reportedly Makes Surprising Admission
The American carded one of the lowest rounds of the day at Hong Kong Golf Club as he began to prove he still has what it takes to compete
LIV Golf Hong Kong came to a thrilling conclusion in the early hours of Sunday morning after Abraham Ancer saw off Cameron Smith and Paul Casey in a playoff to claim his first individual title on the 54-hole circuit.
The Mexican looked clear favorite to romp home after beginning the final round on -15 - five shots ahead of his nearest challengers - but stuttered badly to post a third-day score of two-over.
He recovered wonderfully just when it mattered, though, and sealed the deal courtesy of perfect golf and a birdie at the first playoff hole.
Despite relative disappointment for Casey on the solo front, the Englishman chipped in on his last for a six-under total on Sunday, he was a key part of the victorious Crushers GC quartet - headed up by Bryson DeChambeau - for a second LIV event in a row.
Yet, arguably the story of the day was once again Anthony Kim's efforts. Playing just his sixth round since returning from a near-12-year absence, the American carded not only his first sub-par round, but a brilliant five-under total to put himself among the lowest players of the day around the tight and technical Hong Kong Golf Club.
Kim had improved notably as the week wore on anyway, responding to a six-over score on Friday that featured just one birdie with a tumultuous two-over on Saturday that included four birdies, four bogeys, and a double.
The enigmatic three-time PGA Tour winner saved his best until last, however, shooting a classy five-under round that was made up of no less than seven birdies.
Kim finished in 50th place on three-over ahead of Jason Kokrak (+6), Hudson Swafford (+8), Phil Mickelson (+8), and Kieran Vincent (+10).
Discussing his emotions in regard to his ever-improving golf game and what occurred in Hong Kong, Kim said: "I knew something good was coming. It's hard to stay patient when you feel like it's right there, and I'm really happy that it hasn't taken me one more round to get here.
"I'm just happy about the progress I'm making and the confidence I'm building going into the next few weeks.
"I'm really excited about playing the game again. I haven't been that happy out on the golf course. Even when I'm not playing the best, I'm still enjoying being out there, and I think I play golf better that way."
Just spoke with Anthony Kim’s caddie and he still hasn’t been fit for equipment, so they have no idea what his consistent numbers are yet. Theres huge potential for improvement there and they’re looking to do it before his return to the US at Doral.March 10, 2024
What made the effort even more impressive is that Kim, according to Flushing It on X, has been playing without fitted clubs so far this season.
Anthony Kim What's In The Bag?
In a post, Flushing It said: "Just spoke with Anthony Kim’s caddie and he still hasn’t been [fitted] for equipment, so they have no idea what his consistent numbers are yet.
"There's huge potential for improvement there and they’re looking to do it before his return to the US at Doral."
Kim is due to tee it up on the Asian Tour next week in the International Series Macau prior to a small break from competitive action until LIV Golf Miami takes place between April 5-7.
