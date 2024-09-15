Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus

After joining the LIV Golf League in December 2023, Jon Rahm made it a debut season to remember, as Rahmbo secured the $18 million top prize following yet another superb performance in Chicago.

Aside from LIV Golf Houston, which the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from due to a foot infection, Rahm has finished inside the top 10 of every LIV Golf event, with his $4 million victory at LIV Golf Chicago meaning he claimed a 15.97 point win over Joaquin Niemann.

Coming into the final solo tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf season, Rahm led Niemann by just three points, with the duo fighting it out over the $18 million first prize.

Leading by one going into the final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Rahm was three clear of Niemann, with any finish above the Chilean giving him the individual title. Certainly, with a one stroke advantage, the two-time Major winner made a great start birdieing the fourth and sixth to sit well clear of the chasing pack.

However, a number of big names were in pursuit of the 29-year-old down, including fellow countryman, Sergio Garcia, as well as Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, and closest challenger, Niemann.

Setting up a tight finish, Rahm birdied the 13th to push his advantage to three strokes but, with Niemann birdieing the 15th and Garcia the 14th, the lead was cut to two in what would be a thrilling climax.

With two to play, Rahm remained two clear and, at the par 3 17th, he dealt the killer blow, as a mid-range birdie putt gave him a three shot advantage going down the 18th, with Rahm cruising towards both the Chicago and LIV Golf individual title.

As Rahm claimed his win over Niemann, attention turned to Garcia and Hatton, with the pair battling it out for the final spot in the individual standings and the $4 million bonus.

Although Hatton fired two five-under-par rounds on Saturday and Sunday, his effort wasn't enough, as Garcia parred the last hole to scoop the $4 million third prize bonus and cap an excellent season on the 2024 LIV Golf League. Overall, Garcia beat Hatton by just a single point, as the Spaniard finished at 162.49 and the Englishman finished 161.49.

LIV GOLF TOP 3 STANDINGS