Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus

Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League

Jon Rahm holds a LIV trophy in the air
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After joining the LIV Golf League in December 2023, Jon Rahm made it a debut season to remember, as Rahmbo secured the $18 million top prize following yet another superb performance in Chicago.

Aside from LIV Golf Houston, which the Spaniard was forced to withdraw from due to a foot infection, Rahm has finished inside the top 10 of every LIV Golf event, with his $4 million victory at LIV Golf Chicago meaning he claimed a 15.97 point win over Joaquin Niemann.

Coming into the final solo tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf season, Rahm led Niemann by just three points, with the duo fighting it out over the $18 million first prize.

Leading by one going into the final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Rahm was three clear of Niemann, with any finish above the Chilean giving him the individual title. Certainly, with a one stroke advantage, the two-time Major winner made a great start birdieing the fourth and sixth to sit well clear of the chasing pack.

However, a number of big names were in pursuit of the 29-year-old down, including fellow countryman, Sergio Garcia, as well as Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, and closest challenger, Niemann.

Setting up a tight finish, Rahm birdied the 13th to push his advantage to three strokes but, with Niemann birdieing the 15th and Garcia the 14th, the lead was cut to two in what would be a thrilling climax.

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With two to play, Rahm remained two clear and, at the par 3 17th, he dealt the killer blow, as a mid-range birdie putt gave him a three shot advantage going down the 18th, with Rahm cruising towards both the Chicago and LIV Golf individual title.

As Rahm claimed his win over Niemann, attention turned to Garcia and Hatton, with the pair battling it out for the final spot in the individual standings and the $4 million bonus. 

Although Hatton fired two five-under-par rounds on Saturday and Sunday, his effort wasn't enough, as Garcia parred the last hole to scoop the $4 million third prize bonus and cap an excellent season on the 2024 LIV Golf League. Overall, Garcia beat Hatton by just a single point, as the Spaniard finished at 162.49 and the Englishman finished 161.49.

LIV GOLF TOP 3 STANDINGS

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerPointsPrize Mone
Jon Rahm235.17$18,000,000
Joaquin Niemann219.20$8,000,000
Sergio Garcia162.49$4,000,000
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸