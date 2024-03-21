Angel Cabrera Out Of The Masters After US Visa Denied

Angel Cabrera will not be in the field for the 2024 Masters after his agent confirmed that the 2009 champion has had his American visa temporarily declined.

Cabrera spent 30 months in prison on charges relating to domestic assault, theft and illegal intimidation towards a previous partner but was released last year and has resumed his golf career.

The Argentine competed in his first PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco in February, where he finished T27 and had been targeting a return to Augusta National for the first time since 2019.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in January that the 54-year-old would be allowed back as a past champion provided he acquired a US visa but, according to his long-time agent, that has proved unsuccessful.

Speaking to Golfweek, Manuel Tagle said: “More information has been requested and will be provided to the embassy shortly. Final decision on the visa will take no less than 8 to 10 weeks. He will not be at The Masters."

Cabrera joins a list of big names missing The Masters including a number of LIV Golfers and fellow past champion Bernhard Langer, who is out injured after a freak pickleball accident.

The two-time Major champion served prison time in Brazil and Argentina but has not returned to America since his release from prison. Cabrera won the 2009 Masters after a three-way playoff against Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry. In 2013, he finished second, this time losing in a playoff against Adam Scott.

Angel Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Cabrera missed out, there was good news for golf fans as Tiger Woods was officially listed in the field for the first Major of the year.

The five-time Masters champion withdrew from the second round of February's Genesis Invitational and did not compete at the Players Championship in March, raising alarm bells over his presence at Augusta National in April.

But the 48-year-old has now been confirmed as one of the players in the 85-man field and will make his third successive appearance having missed the 2021 tournament following a car accident.