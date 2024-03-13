Bernhard Langer Reveals Actual Cause Of Injury That Will See Him Miss Out On Masters Swan Song
The two-time Masters champion was ruled out of a final appearance at Augusta after tearing his Achilles earlier this year - but how he sustained the injury had been a secret until now...
In January, two-time Masters winner Bernhard Langer put out a statement to say that he would be unable to play in his planned Augusta swan song this year after rupturing his Achilles tendon during "training exercises."
It was disappointing news for many people - not least the 66-year-old German - who would have loved to see the most successful member on the PGA Tour Champions tee it up at Augusta National one final time.
His announcement at the time also stated that he would have surgery and therefore miss time playing competitive golf. What it didn't exactly say, however, is what has only recently come to pass as the real reason for said medical intervention.
Speaking to the Musings on Golf podcast earlier this week and first picked up by the Associated Press, the 1985 and 1993 Masters champion shared how he actually sustained the injury.
He said: “I play all sorts of sports to stay fit, and this was part of my fitness regime. I was playing pickleball and somebody was trying to lob me. I did a few steps backward and hit an overhead, and as I landed on the ground with my feet I heard this huge ‘pop,’ very loud, like a gun shot. I knew right away it was a torn Achilles.”
Weeks after successful surgery, Langer shared that he would have the consolation of attending the Champions dinner, where he might be able to share his story alongside a couple of other red-faced stars.
Dustin Johnson famously missed the 2017 Masters after slipping down the stairs of his rental home in Georgia.
At the time, Johnson said: "It sucks. I want to play. I'm playing the best golf of my life and to have a freak accident happen yesterday afternoon, it sucks really bad."
Fortunately for the now LIV golfer, he would ease into the custom-fitted green jacket three years later anyway after an imperious display, helped by his free-flowing healthy back.
Other huge names to have suffered untimely injuries in the build up to one of the biggest events include Tony Finau (dislocated ankle during the Masters par-3 contest), Ben Hogan (car crash after Phoenix Open), and Tiger Woods (pair of stress fractures in his left tibia prior to winning 2008 US Open).
Shifting focus back to Langer, the 66-year-old plans to return to playing golf in May. He might leave pickleball for a while, though.
