Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Will Be Welcome Back At Augusta - On One Condition

Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera will be welcomed back at Augusta National this year - as long as he can obtain a visa to play in the United States.

The 2009 Green Jacket winner was not included in the 2024 Masters field after being released from prison following a 30-month sentence he served for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners.

The two-time Major champion served prison time in Brazil and Argentina before being released on parole in August last year, when he quickly targeted a return to professional golf.

The Argentine was cleared to make his PGA Tour return in December, and with him being eligible for April’s Masters thanks to his 2009 victory, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says he will be welcomed back as a past champion - on one condition.

"Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel's representatives," Ridley told reporters at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama.

"He doesn't have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we'll definitely welcome him back if he's able to straighten out those legal issues."

Since Cabrera's release from serving his sentence for domestic assault, theft and illegal intimidation towards a previous partner he has always been keen to get his career back on track.

The 54-year-old was last seen on the PGA Tour Champions in 2020, and was quickly back on the course practising for what he hopes will be a return to the pro ranks.

Cabrera is due to play in Morocco at a PGA Tour Champions event in February and is also on the start list for Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Argentina the week after.

Whether he will be able to get a visa to get into the USA to play at The Masters is another matter though - but that is the only thing preventing him from returning back down Magnolia Lane after Augusta's confirmation that they will welcome him back.

Cabrera's other Major title came at the 2007 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, while he came close to adding a second Green Jacket when he lost the 2013 Masters in a play-off against Adam Scott.