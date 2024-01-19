Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Will Be Welcome Back At Augusta - On One Condition
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has confirmed former champion Angel Cabrera will be welcome back to play in The Masters this year, on one condition
Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera will be welcomed back at Augusta National this year - as long as he can obtain a visa to play in the United States.
The 2009 Green Jacket winner was not included in the 2024 Masters field after being released from prison following a 30-month sentence he served for domestic assault and other charges relating to former partners.
The two-time Major champion served prison time in Brazil and Argentina before being released on parole in August last year, when he quickly targeted a return to professional golf.
The Argentine was cleared to make his PGA Tour return in December, and with him being eligible for April’s Masters thanks to his 2009 victory, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says he will be welcomed back as a past champion - on one condition.
"Presently we have been in constant contact with Angel's representatives," Ridley told reporters at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama.
"He doesn't have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through. We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we'll definitely welcome him back if he's able to straighten out those legal issues."
Since Cabrera's release from serving his sentence for domestic assault, theft and illegal intimidation towards a previous partner he has always been keen to get his career back on track.
The 54-year-old was last seen on the PGA Tour Champions in 2020, and was quickly back on the course practising for what he hopes will be a return to the pro ranks.
Cabrera is due to play in Morocco at a PGA Tour Champions event in February and is also on the start list for Korn Ferry Tour tournament in Argentina the week after.
Whether he will be able to get a visa to get into the USA to play at The Masters is another matter though - but that is the only thing preventing him from returning back down Magnolia Lane after Augusta's confirmation that they will welcome him back.
Cabrera's other Major title came at the 2007 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, while he came close to adding a second Green Jacket when he lost the 2013 Masters in a play-off against Adam Scott.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'This Is My Chance To Help Matthew' - Watson Explains Wolff LIV Golf Trade He Admits Seems 'Dumb' At First Glance
Bubba Watson accepts trading away LIV Golf champion Talor Gooch would seem "dumb" but insists he always wanted to sign Matthew Wolff and help him with his mental challenges
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Reducing Double Bogeys Is The Key To Lower Scores… Here's The Data That Proves It!
Using Arccos data, we take a look at the damage double bogeys cause to your scorecard... and it's worse than you think
By Barry Plummer Published