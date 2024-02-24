Returning Angel Cabrera Watches Fellow Countryman Claim Emotional And Historic Victory On PGA Tour Champions

Argentina's Ricardo Gonzalez put together a gritty final round of three-under to claim the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Tour Champions by a single stroke.

Gonzalez is a former European Tour player who has four titles to his name and recorded a best finish of T10 at a Major championship - the 2002 PGA Championship. He also represented Argentina at the World Cup on four occasions (1996, 1998, 2005, 2007).

While many golf fans - and particularly Argentinian supporters - may have been interested to see how two-time Major champion Angel Cabrera fared on his first PGA Tour-sanctioned start since being released from prison last year, it was a different man from South America celebrating a piece of history at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Making just his 14th start on the PGA Tour champions, rounds of 69 and 70 gave Gonzalez a share of the lead with Y.E. Yang heading into Sunday. And he converted in determined style to become just the fourth Argentinian ever to claim silverware on this particular tour.

Speaking to NBC Sports post-round, Gonzalez said: "I feel very comfortable, very happy, and very emotional. I worked so much to be here, and this is my trophy - I like that."

While Yang was unable to maintain his place among the leaders, Gonzalez's main challenge came from former Team Europe Ryder Cup captain, Thomas Bjorn. The Dane - who began Saturday on five-under - carded a superb final round of four-under but could not find another birdie and ended just one shot back.

On X, Bjorn congratulated Gonzalez on his triumph. Bjorn said: "Sometimes you just have to tip your hat… Well played Ricardo Gonzales. Came up short but I’ll keep at it. Thank you @ChampionsTour for having me. A grateful thank you to Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco for extending me the invitation to play. Morocco, you have [been] amazing.

Meanwhile, Cabrera's return to the PGA Tour Champions ended in a perfectly respectable T27 on two-over for the tournament.

Cabrera - who finished alongside Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal - endured a difficult Thursday in Rabat courtesy of a 79. However, the 2009 Masters champion roared back and improved as the week went on via rounds of 72 and 70.

According to Handicap 54 on X, Cabrera will now return to his native country in order to compete at the Visa Argentina Open (Feb 29-Mar 3) - an event which offers a place at The Open Championship to the winner.

Cabrera has not competed at The Open since 2014, when he managed a T19 result, but may fancy his chances of returning to UK shores given he has won the Argentina Open three times previously (2001, 2002, 2012).