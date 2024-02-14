The Masters Field 2024... And How They Qualified

The first Major of the year, The Masters, may still be almost two months away, but the field is taking shape, with many invites already received.

Unlike the build-up to the 2023 tournament, there is no issue over the eligibility of LIV Golf players. Ultimately, it was decided that invites would be sent out to those on the circuit who had qualified for last year’s event, and it’s the same for the 2024 tournament at Augusta National.

That means we’ll see Jon Rahm defend his title despite him signing for LIV Golf in December. The Spaniard finished ahead of fellow LIV Golf players Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson in 2023, and he will be among the favourites to win again.

Koepka also plays. Despite narrowly missing out on victory last year, the Smash GC captain locked in his invite for the next five tournaments thanks to his PGA Championship win.

Any player who wins The Masters is exempt for life, and that includes Mickelson, who has won the Green Jacket three times. Other LIV golfers who have qualified via that criteria are Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel, while Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith also qualify thanks to their Major wins within the last five years.

One player who it would be impossible to write off is, of course, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. The American has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2019, and with renewed optimism that he can enjoy an injury-free run over the coming months, he is sure to command much of the attention throughout the week.

Tiger Woods has five Masters titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will also be under close scrutiny by virtue of the fact that The Masters remains the one Major title that eludes him. Last year was one of the most disappointing Augusta National outings of his career as he missed the cut, and he has filled his schedule in the run-up to the event with one eye on finally completing the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at last year's tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players fancied to do well include 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, while 2021 victor Hideki Matsuyama will be hoping to rediscover that form having recently fallen out of the world’s top 50.

The likes of Swede Ludvig Aberg, who competes in a Major for the first time, and another Scandinavian, Norwegian Viktor Hovland, will also be among those expected to do well.

Veterans in the field include Jose Maria Olazabal and 1992 champion Fred Couples. Last year, Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at the event, overtaking the record of two-time winner Bernhard Langer. The German had been due to make his last appearance at the Major in 2024, but a torn achilles has ruled him out.

Below is the list of players who have qualified for the tournament so far - and how they got there.

The Masters Qualifying Criteria 2024

1. Masters Tournament Champions (lifetime)

2. US Open Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. The Open Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA Champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of The Players Championship (three years)

6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one year)

7. Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion

8. Current The Amateur Champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (one year)

10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (one year)

11. Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (one year)

12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's US Open

14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship

15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

18. The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

The Masters Field And Individual Qualifying Routes 2024