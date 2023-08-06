Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Released From Prison

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Former Masters and US Open champion Angel Cabrera has been released from prison on parole after serving a 30-month sentence in jail.

Cabrera has been serving consecutive sentences on charges relating to domestic assault, theft and illegal intimidation towards a previous partner, Cecilia Torres Mana.

In a statement to Golf Digest, via his manager Manuel Tagle, Cabera said: “I just want to go home, be with my family and start a new phase of my life.”

The Argentine was first arrested in 2021 after charges were filed against him by his ex-partner relating to incidents that occurred between 2016 and 2018. Having left the country prior to a court appearance, he was then served a Red Notice by Interpol before being extradited from Brazil to Argentina to face charges. He was eventually found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

Later, in 2022, Cabrera went back on trial, charged with further cases of assault, this time relating to another former partner, Micaela Escudero. He pleaded guilty and was given another 10 months in prison which were served concurrently alongside his original sentence.

The golfer spent the first 18 months of his sentence in Carcel de Bouwer, a notorious Argentine prison known as ‘El Penal del Infierno’ (The Prison of Hell) due to the dangerous criminals that it houses. However, he was subsequently transferred to Monte Cristo where he has been released on parole after psychological tests and good behaviour.

"Cabrera has internalized the damaging mistakes he made. He regrets it," Judge Cristóbal Ros told a local television station. "He will return to his home with his family."

Cabrera won the first of his two Major titles at the US Open in 2007. The Argentine survived the brutal Oakmont test to beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot and become the first South American to lift America’s national championship.

He added a green jacket in 2009, overcoming Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell in a play-off to win The Masters, with his only other PGA Tour win coming at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic. He has also racked up five DP World Tour (European Tour) titles during his career.