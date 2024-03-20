Tiger Woods Listed In Field For The Masters
The five-time winner of the Augusta National event has been named in the field for the 2024 edition, which takes place in April
Tiger Woods seems set to appear at next month's Masters after his name was added to the entry list on the official Masters website.
That will alleviate any concerns that Woods' appearance at Augusta National could be in doubt after he withdrew from the second round of last month’s Genesis Invitational with influenza and hasn't made a PGA Tour appearance since.
There had been some anticipation that Woods would appear at The Players Championship, but when that didn’t materialize, it led some to wonder if a second career appearance at this week’s Valspar Championship would happen. Once again, though, Woods wasn’t listed in the field when it was confirmed last Friday.
The fact Woods chose to skip both those tournaments was something of a surprise because, before last year’s Hero World Challenge, the 15-time Major winner had outlined an ambitious plan to play a tournament a month in 2024, including “something in March, near The Players.”
The only other PGA Tour event in March after this week’s Copperhead Course event is the Houston Open, but an appearance at that seems unlikely as he has never played it before.
It also seems that Woods’ Masters appearance will be his next start because the Valero Texas Open, which falls the week beforehand, is another he has traditionally skipped.
Even with the 48-year-old’s lack of competitive action in the first months of the year, there hadn’t been undue concern that he had suffered a setback in his recovery from a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle, which took place days after he withdrew from the third round of the 2023 tournament. That’s partly because Woods has played in one event since his Riviera Country Club withdrawal, the Seminole Pro-Member earlier this month.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While Woods will begin the tournament without the ideal preparation in terms of top-level action, he will be determined to perform well at a Major where he has triumphed five times before, most recently in 2019.
Woods' appearance will also mark his third in succession at the event after making his initial comeback at the 2022 edition following a year-long layoff after a car accident.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Xander Schauffele Holds Two Streaks That Not Even Scottie Scheffler Can Match...
The world No.5 is playing some of the most consistent golf on the PGA Tour, despite not winning since 2022
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Is Having A Historically Good Ball-Striking Season... But These 10 LPGA Tour Players Hit More Greens In Regulation. Surprised?
This data shows whatever LPGA players might lack in power, they more than make up for in accuracy...
By Alison Root Published