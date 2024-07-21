Calum Scott Wins Silver Medal At 2024 Open Championship
The Scottish player was one of four amateurs to make the cut at Royal Troon this year, but he went lowest to land the prestigious award on Sunday
Scottish amateur Calum Scott has won the Silver Medal at the 152nd Open Championship.
The 20-year-old navigated a particularly nervy end to his final round at Royal Troon - where he carded five bogeys on the back nine to sign for a 76 and finish eight-over for the Championship.
Yet, he was still three strokes ahead of his nearest unpaid rival and ultimately picked up the prestigious award for the leading amateur who makes the cut.
Scott was one of only four amateurs to play the weekend this year, with American Tommy Morrison and Danish player Jacob Skov Olesen closest to him on 11-over. Spaniard Luis Masaveu completed the Silver-Medal-chasing quartet but ended 78th on 18-over for the Championship.
The man from Nairn opened up with a level-par round of 70 on Thursday before hanging on via a 75 on Friday as several huge names missed the cut at Royal Troon.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
He took advantage of an early tee time on Saturday, though, with particularly horrible weather conditions badly affecting the latter groups and dragging the leaders back in. Scott went out in the morning and carded three birdies with just two bogeys to put himself in a commanding position for the iconic award.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth on Sunday was quickly corrected with a birdie on the par-4 seventh to make the turn at even, but it was there that the Texas Tech man's nerves began to fray somewhat.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Between holes 11 and 15, the former Walker Cup representative made bogey four times and began to slip closer and closer to Olesen and Morrison in a tie for 60th.
Yet, there was only one further dropped shot to come - on 17 - and an emotional Scott was invited to soak up the rapturous applause of the galleries as he wandered down 18 to two-putt for a closing par.
The current World No.13 amateur - who follows South Africa's Christo Lamprecht in obtaining the Silver Medal at The Open - made it through to Royal Troon after winning the Open Amateur Qualifying Series - a block of tournaments that comprised of the St Andrews Links, Amateur Championship, and European Amateur Championship.
What a moment for amateur golfer, Calum Scott 🤩He wins the silver medal at Royal Troon 👏 pic.twitter.com/KIBnY8EbWgJuly 21, 2024
Despite going out at the quarter-final stage of The Amateur to Olesen, Scott managed a second and fourth-place finish at the St Andrews Links and European Amateur, respectively to claim the overall spoils.
At the Old Course, the monster-hitting 20-year-old is said to have struck a 2-iron off the 18th tee which ended on the green.
His powerful prowess helped him to a relatively successful stint at Royal Troon as well, with Scott averaging 335 yards off the tee to leave him second in the field overall.
|Score (Position)
|Name
|+8 (T43rd)
|Calum Scott
|+11 (T60th)
|Tommy Morrison
|+11 (T60th)
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|+18 (78th)
|Luis Masaveu
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Final Round At Royal Troon: Lawrence In Lead; Rahm Is Clubhouse Leader
Who will win the Claret Jug? We have an epic final round ahead at the Open Championship today...
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Who Is Thriston Lawrence's Caddie?
Thriston Lawrence has former Sunshine Tour pro and close friend Theunis Bezuidenhout on the bag
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Final Round At Royal Troon: Lawrence In Lead; Rahm Is Clubhouse Leader
Who will win the Claret Jug? We have an epic final round ahead at the Open Championship today...
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Open Final Round Odds: Who Is Favorite For The Claret Jug?
Xander Schauffele is favorite to overhaul Billy Horschel and the rest of the chasing pack to claim the Claret Jug
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Roll The Ball Back, Huh?’ - Shane Lowry Questions Setup After Brutal Open Third Round
The overnight leader fired a six-over-par third round at Royal Troon, with Lowry starting Sunday three shots back of Billy Horschel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Nine Holes That I’ll Ever Play’ - How The Pros Reacted To A Brutal Saturday At The Open Championship
We take a look at just some of the best reactions from the world's elite, following an incredibly tough third round at The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Daniel Brown Nearly Hits LIV Golf's Dean Burmester At Open Championship After Wayward Tee Shot
Playing the par 4 seventh, Brown's drive almost struck Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, who was playing the iconic par 3 Postage Stamp
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman On-Site At 152nd Open Championship
Two-time Open champion and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been invited to this year's championship, it has been confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 3 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The Open Championship
The Titleist Pro V1 and V1x is used by hundreds of professionals but, did you know that there are three different variations of it in play this week at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Custom Scotty Cameron Putter Justin Rose Recently Added In Ahead Of The Open
Rose sits in contention going into the final round at The Open, with one of the key reasons being down to the putter, a club that he has changed only recently...
By Matt Cradock Published