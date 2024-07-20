Calum Scott Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golf Star

Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at The 152nd Open Championship with these facts about his life and career

Calum Scott
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Calum Scott is a Scottish amateur golfer who rose to prominence at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. Given he is yet to feature regularly on any of the top professional circuits, we have highlighted some facts about him that you might not already know.

Calum Scott golf facts

1. Scott was born in Nairn, Scotland on October 20, 2003.

2. He won the Open Amateur Qualifying Series to make it through to the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2024 after recording a second, quarter-final, and fourth-place finish in the St. Andrews Links, Amateur Championship, and European Amateur Championship, respectively. At the Old Course, Scott struck a 2-iron off the 18th tee which ended on the green.

3. Scott made the cut at his Open Championship debut (Royal Troon - 2024) following rounds of 71 and 75. He shot one-under 70 on Saturday.

4. He attends Texas Tech University - the same American college that PGA Tour and Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg graduated from.

5. Ahead of the 2024 Open Championship, Scott admitted he was "a bit starstruck" and "wondered whether he was at the right tournament" after seeing Tiger Woods on the practice range. He enjoyed practice rounds with Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

6. Scott was discovered by Hall of Fame golf coach, Greg Sands while the Texas Tech man was overseas watching Calum's brother, Sandy.

7. Scott played all 12 college events in his first season at Texas Tech and finished in the top-20 six times.

8. Scott represented Great Britain & Ireland at the 2023 Walker Cup (St Andrews) and won two points from four matches. After helping to beat Ben James and LIV Golf's Caleb Surratt in the Saturday morning foursomes, Scott defeated Nick Gabrelcik 2&1 later in the day. He ended up going down to American powerhouses Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent in the Sunday morning foursomes before losing 3&2 to Surratt in the opening match of Sunday afternoon's singles session.

Calum Scott of Scotland during the first round of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon

9. He is currently 13th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

10. Scott was among the 12 men’s players selected to compete for Team International in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup. Team USA triumphed at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland, though, winning 32.5 - 27.5.

