How Arnold Palmer Is Honored At Royal Birkdale

During the 10 times Royal Birkdale hosted The Open ahead of 2026, it produced some unforgettable highlights.

Among them was the moment Peter Thomson became the first Australian to win The Open in 1954. In 1976, Johnny Miller dominated to win by six, a performance that was almost eclipsed by the brilliance of a young Seve Ballesteros, who placed T2.

It was also the scene for Tom Watson’s fifth and final Open title in 1983, while, most recently, Jordan Spieth claimed his third Major title in 2017 at the age of just 23.

However, arguably the most memorable Open moment at Royal Birkdale belongs to the legendary Arnold Palmer.

At the 1961 Open, Palmer was already firmly established as a great of his era, having won The Masters twice and the US Open once.

He’d almost won The Open in his maiden appearance a year earlier, too, eventually coming up short by one as Kel Nagle claimed the title at the Old Course, St Andrews.

With a round to play at Royal Birkdale 12 months later, Palmer was closing in on the Claret Jug, leading Dai Rees by one.

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That was also the extent of his advantage on the 15th (now the 16th) of the final round. However, his grip on his maiden Open title appeared to loosen when a wayward tee shot found thick rough close to a blueberry bush around 150 yards from the green.

Arnold Palmer found the rough from at tee shot at the 15th (now 16th) (Image credit: Getty Images)

At that moment, a bogey appeared the most realistic outcome – far from ideal with Rees still breathing down his neck.

Rather than lay up onto the fairway, Palmer opted for his six-iron to get him out of trouble, and combined with his extraordinary power, he defied the odds to send his recovery shot onto the green. He two-putted to make par and went on to win the title by one.

Arnold Palmer's shot is commemorated with a plaque at the 16th (Image credit: Getty Images)

The significance of the moment was not lost on Palmer, who later said: “I never hit a ball so hard in my life," and his famous shot is commemorated at Royal Birkdale too.

At the 16th stands a grey stone plaque marking Palmer’s audacious shot that ultimately proved the difference as he went on to write his name into the history books, lifting the Claret Jug for the first time in just his second appearance at the tournament.