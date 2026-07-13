Who Are The Previous Open Winners At Royal Birkdale? It's A List Packed With Golfing Greats

You have to be a good player to win the Open Championship, you have to be a great player to win the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.

The famed Southport links is playing host to the 154th Open Championship, staging the race for the Claret Jug for the 11th time - only St Andrews has more since Birkdale joined the rota.

And ever since that first Open in 1954 the list of champions to win at Birkdale has been filled with the game's greats.

We've seen two five-time Major cham