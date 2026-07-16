'It Was Terrifying. It Was Overwhelming. But It's Something That Will Stay With Me For The Rest Of My Life' - Matthew Baldwin On Hitting First Tee Shot Of The Open

The 154th edition got underway at 6.35am local time at Royal Birkdale on Thursday, with the first group featuring Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry and James Nicholas.

For Baldwin, who is a member of Royal Birkdale, it was his first experience of a Major since 2019, after coming through Final Qualifying to make the field.

That would be enough to give most players a few nerves, although it was compounded by the fact that he had the honor of the first tee shot on one of the toughest opening holes on the Major's rota.

In the end, he dealt with the pressure well, finding the fairway to open proceedings, and afterwards he described the emotions of the moment.

He said: “It was an incredible feeling. It was terrifying. It was overwhelming. But it's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Considering the Southport-born star was playing in his hometown, it was hardly surprising that he had plenty of local backing, not least from family and friends, although he admitted their presence hadn’t been top of his list of priorities as he prepared to take his tee shot.

Baldwin had the backing of friends and family at Royal Birkdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

He explained: “I'm not even sure I lifted my head, if I'm honest. I remember waving at a couple of people, but at the end of the day, your focus is obviously hitting the golf shot, isn't it. There's time to wave at people after, I guess.”

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Regardless, the 40-year-old, who is playing in his fourth Open, received quite the ovation, and he added: “Yeah, it was amazing. I couldn't have asked for more, support-wise. It took me back, to be honest.”

After going on to make par at the opening hole, Baldwin completed a two-over round of 72, featuring three birdies and five bogeys in the firm and fast conditions, and he believes with a bit of work, that sets him up well for the second round.

He said: “I played nice. I played a little bit in and out. Didn't putt amazing but then had a little period where I holed some putts as well, so it was a bit of a strange round, really. I think if I can tighten some things up, I could have a good day out there tomorrow.”

Matthew Baldwin completed a round of 72 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a member of 23 years, Baldwin knows Royal Birkdale as well as anyone else in the field, but even he admitted that, thanks to the dry conditions, some parts of the course had taken him by surprise.

He said: “It's obviously a lot drier and a lot faster. Caught me by surprise in places, the speed of the greens and stuff.

“I mean, as members, I'd say the rough is thinner now than it would be for the members. However, it's obviously been a really dry period.

“But I think it plays a little bit wider, as well. They've brought it in, dried it out. Yeah, I think it's incredible.”

So, what does he think a good score would be for players to aim for in the opening round? He said: “Oh, 1-under or better, 2-under or better. I think 5, 6 by the end of the day. I might be wrong; it might go 7 or 8. I'd have been absolutely over the moon with 1- or 2-under.”