The Forgotten US Open Venues That Have Never Been Used Again

This year, we are witnessing a grueling US Open play out in difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

For the most part, the USGA now has a fairly cast-iron rota of elite courses it likes to use for the US Open. That includes anchor sites like Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, and Oakmont, along with other prestigious courses that could host the flagship event.

However, there are dozens of other courses that have previously hosted the US Open just once, and then have never been used again.

So, which venues have only hosted once? And likely won't see the tournament return in the near future?

Newport Country Club: The Rhode Island venue hosted the first-ever US Open way back in 1895 but organizers were always reluctant to revisit the course due to the fact it's wedged between heavily-populated residential areas, making it difficult to accomodate the crowds and traffic of a Major golf event.

Garden City Golf Club: Based in New York, Garden City was the home of the US Open in 1902 but the USGA has not used the course since 1936. That's due to the fact the venue has strict, archaic membership rules, with women still not allowed to join the club, which goes against the policies of the governing body.

Glen View Club: Down in Illinois, Glen View has largely been sidelined since it hosted in 1904 due to the fact it doesn't meet the infrastructure requirements to accomodate an event like the US Open. The fact the area around the golf course is prone to flooding doesn't help, either.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Onwentsia Club: Another Illinois venue, this course hosted just once, in 1906, but was deemed to be too short and lacking in the resources to hold a Major.

Englewood Golf Club: It's a bit of a sad story for this New Jersey course. After hosting the US Open in 1909, the venue eventually hit financial difficulties and suffered great upheaval due to the construction of Interstate 95. It was sold in 1977 and closed down, with houses built on the land since.

Country Club of Buffalo: After hosting in 1912, the club moved to Williamsville in the 1920s and the venue it left behind was altered to be shorter after being sold to the city of New York. It was deemed too short to be suitable for the US Open.

The Minikahda Club: This venue hosted the last US Open before the breakout of World War I, but when tournaments resumed afterwards, it was not up to scratch in terms of its size and the logistics of the surrounding area.

Brae Burn: The main course at Brae Burn hosted the 1919 US Open after Donald Ross upgraded the design. However, it still didn't have the infrastructure in place to host again, and controversies regarding tax breaks in the early 21st century won't have helped matters.

Bellerive Country Club, venue for the 1965 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Columbia Country Club: After hosting in 1921, this golf course was simply said to be too short to prove challenging enough to warrant the US Open.

Skokie Country Club: The same applies to Skokie down in Illinois, with a yardage of just over 7,000 yards not quite being long enough for the tournament.

Inwood Country Club: One of the more interesting stories here, as this New York venue played host in 1923 but never again, mainly due to its unusual course routing. The front nine includes three consecutive par-5 holes followed by back-to-back par-3 holes.

Worcester Country Club: Became the first course to have hosted the US Open, Women's US Open, and the Ryder Cup by 1960 (Pinehurst has since taken on that honor, too). However, the venue never hosted the US Open again as it was too short.

Scioto Country Club: Hosted in 1926 but simply does not have the length to host a US Open at sub-7,000 yards. It will be home to the US Senior Open this summer, though.

Interlachen Country Club: Another venue you may have still seen hosting big events is Interlachen in Minnesota. It wasn't long enough to keep hosting the US Open after 1930, but has since turned its focus to hosting women's events like the US Women's Open.

Interlachan Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh Meadow Country Club: This course in Queens, New York, hosted the US Open in 1932 but when the land was sold in 1946 the club and its members had to move. The new course wasn't up to standard for the US Open.

North Shore: This Illinois venue was good enough for the US Open in 1933, but has since been deemed too short. It does, however, play host to US Open qualifying events.

Philadelphia Country Club: Just before World War II broke out, this course hosted the US Open for its one and only time. The club prefers to accomodate for members rather than adapting to the needs of the Majors.

Colonial Country Club: Many of you will be familiar with this iconic venue at Fort Worth, which is home to the Charles Schwab Challenge each year and considered as one of the best on the PGA Tour. When the club was told it was too short for the US Open, it opted to focus on its annual competition instead.

St. Louis: Simply put, the 6,452-yard course is far below the minimum requirements for the US Open.

Northwood Club: If you've ever been to Texas in the summer, you'll have a good idea as to why they don't host the US Open there anymore. It's simply too hot.

Bellerive Country Club: After hosting the 1965 US Open, Bellerive pivoted to align with the PGA and has now hosted the PGA Championship in 1992 and 2018.

Atlanta Athletic Club (Image credit: Gary Kellner)

Champions Golf Club: After serving its hosting duties in 1969, this Texas course was judged not to be up to standard for the US Open when it comes to distance and challenge for players.

Atlanta Athletic Club: Much like Bellerive, the Atlanta Athletic Club decided to collaborate with the PGA instead of the USGA and has now hosted the PGA Championship three times. It was last seen in 2011 when Keegan Bradley sealed his maiden Major title.