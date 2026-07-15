Why Aren't These Two Famous Open Venues Being Used As Hosts? And Will They Ever Stage The Championship Again?

With Royal Lytham & St Annes finally returning to the Open Championship rota in 2028, it leaves just two famous old venues still out in the cold in terms of staging the battle for the Claret Jug.

Royal Birkdale hosts this year and after the regular stop at St Andrews in 2027 the Open Championship is returning to Royal Lytham in 2028 for the first time since 2012.

Every Open Championship venue is special, but some have fallen off the rota with the likes of Royal Liverpool and, more recently, Royal Portrush becoming more regular hosts.

Lytham is back after being overshadowed by its North West of England neighbors, but two famous old Scottish courses are missing out - with Trump Turnberry and Muirfield not looking like regaining tournament hosting duties anytime soon.

But why? With 20 Opens between them nobody doubts the history, or indeed the quality, of the golf courses in question, but a