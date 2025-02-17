Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025
Patty Tavatanakit defends her title as the limited field competes for an eye-catching first prize
The LPGA Tour season continues with the first of a three-event Asia Swing with the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Like the 2024 edition, the tournament is being held on the Old Course at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, where 72 players will tee it up in the no-cut event.
Also like last year’s tournament, players will compete for an overall purse of $1.7m. That’s not only the smallest purse of the three tournaments so far this season, it’s the smallest purse overall, with the extra $50,000 on offer in June’s ShopRite LPGA Classic the next lowest.
Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize of $255,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $157,385 payout.
Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Honda Thailand.
Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$255,000
2nd
$160,353
3rd
$116,325
4th
$89,986
5th
$72,429
6th
$59,260
7th
$49,603
8th
$43,458
9th
$39,068
10th
$35,556
11th
$32,921
12th
$30,727
13th
$28,795
14th
$27,040
15th
$25,459
16th
$24,055
17th
$22,826
18th
$21,773
19th
$20,895
20th
$20,192
21st
$19,490
22nd
$18,787
23rd
$18,086
24th
$17,383
25th
$16,769
26th
$16,154
27th
$15,539
28th
$14,924
29th
$14,310
30th
$13,783
31st
$13,256
32nd
$12,730
33rd
$12,203
34th
$11,676
35th
$11,238
36th
$10,798
37th
$10,360
38th
$9,921
39th
$9,481
40th
$9,130
41st
$8,779
42nd
$8,429
43rd
$8,076
44th
$7,726
45th
$7,462
46th
$7,199
47th
$6,935
48th
$6,672
49th
$6,408
50th
$6,145
51st
$5,970
52nd
$5,794
53rd
$5,618
54th
$5,444
55th
$5,267
56th
$5,091
57th
$4,917
58th
$4,740
59th
$4,566
60th
$4,390
61st
$4,303
62nd
$4,214
63rd
$4,126
64th
$4,039
65th
$3,950
Who Are The Stars Names In The Honda LPGA Thailand?
In 2024, Thai star Patty Tavatanakit delighted the home crowd when she beat Albane Valenzuela by one to claim her first title in her homeland for three years and she defends her title. Last year’s runner-up is also in the field.
One of the biggest names in the field is another homegrown player, Jeeno Thitikul, who is competing in her first LPGA Tour event since winning the CME Group Tour Championship that concluded last season’s action.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, she has played since, and she continued her fine form with another win, this time on the LET’s Saudi Ladies International, where she beat Somi Lee – who also plays this week – by four.
Other big names in the field include Anna Nordqvist, who won the event in 2014, and Georgia Hall, with both appearing on sponsor invitations.
The first two winners of the LPGA Tour season, A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, also play, while there are also places for Major champions including Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho and Yuka Saso. Another player with Majors to her name is 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand champion Lilia Vu, who is making her first appearance of the season.
Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand?
The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will need to get to grips with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers to succeed.
Who Is In The Field For The Honda LPGA Thailand?
Many of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Patty Tavatanakit. Other world-class stars competing include 2023 champion Lilia Vu along with other Major winners Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Anna Nordqvist and Yuka Saso.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
TaylorMade Kalea Gold Irons Review
In the market for some new irons? We put TaylorMade's Kalea Gold to the test
By Alison Root Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Magical Kenya Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Darius van Driel defends his Magical Kenya Open title as players compete at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi
By Mike Hall Published
-
US President Donald Trump's Granddaughter Signs Deal With TaylorMade
The 17-year-old University of Miami commit and social media personality made the announcement on Instagram
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf CEO Reveals Upcoming Talks With LPGA Tour On Potential Involvement In Women's Game
Scott O'Neil has confirmed to Australian Golf Digest that he will hold talks with interim LPGA commissioner Liz Moore
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Pro Triples Career Earnings After Strong PIF Saudi Ladies International Showing
Annabell Fuller produced the best finish of her professional career, with her third place result at the PIF Saudi Ladies International more than tripling her season earnings from 2024
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jeeno Thitikul Continues Fine Run Of Form After PIF Saudi Ladies International Win
The Thai star won by four at Riyadh Golf Club to take the $650,000 first prize and continue a brilliant run of form
By Mike Hall Published
-
PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025
A field of 112 competes for one of the largest purses of the season at Riyadh Golf Club, and there’s a big change to the format for the 2025 edition
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s A Lose Lose Situation’ - Graeme McDowell Suggests Simple Way To End Slow Play
According to reports, rounds at the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup never surpassed 4.5 hours, which prompted Graeme McDowell to suggest an easy way to combat slow play
By Matt Cradock Published