The LPGA Tour season continues with the first of a three-event Asia Swing with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Like the 2024 edition, the tournament is being held on the Old Course at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, where 72 players will tee it up in the no-cut event.

Also like last year’s tournament, players will compete for an overall purse of $1.7m. That’s not only the smallest purse of the three tournaments so far this season, it’s the smallest purse overall, with the extra $50,000 on offer in June’s ShopRite LPGA Classic the next lowest.

Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize of $255,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $157,385 payout.

Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Honda Thailand.

Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $160,353 3rd $116,325 4th $89,986 5th $72,429 6th $59,260 7th $49,603 8th $43,458 9th $39,068 10th $35,556 11th $32,921 12th $30,727 13th $28,795 14th $27,040 15th $25,459 16th $24,055 17th $22,826 18th $21,773 19th $20,895 20th $20,192 21st $19,490 22nd $18,787 23rd $18,086 24th $17,383 25th $16,769 26th $16,154 27th $15,539 28th $14,924 29th $14,310 30th $13,783 31st $13,256 32nd $12,730 33rd $12,203 34th $11,676 35th $11,238 36th $10,798 37th $10,360 38th $9,921 39th $9,481 40th $9,130 41st $8,779 42nd $8,429 43rd $8,076 44th $7,726 45th $7,462 46th $7,199 47th $6,935 48th $6,672 49th $6,408 50th $6,145 51st $5,970 52nd $5,794 53rd $5,618 54th $5,444 55th $5,267 56th $5,091 57th $4,917 58th $4,740 59th $4,566 60th $4,390 61st $4,303 62nd $4,214 63rd $4,126 64th $4,039 65th $3,950

Who Are The Stars Names In The Honda LPGA Thailand?

Jeeno Thitikul plays days after winning the PIF Saudi Ladies International (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Thai star Patty Tavatanakit delighted the home crowd when she beat Albane Valenzuela by one to claim her first title in her homeland for three years and she defends her title. Last year’s runner-up is also in the field.

One of the biggest names in the field is another homegrown player, Jeeno Thitikul, who is competing in her first LPGA Tour event since winning the CME Group Tour Championship that concluded last season’s action.

However, she has played since, and she continued her fine form with another win, this time on the LET’s Saudi Ladies International, where she beat Somi Lee – who also plays this week – by four.

Other big names in the field include Anna Nordqvist, who won the event in 2014, and Georgia Hall, with both appearing on sponsor invitations.

The first two winners of the LPGA Tour season, A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, also play, while there are also places for Major champions including Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho and Yuka Saso. Another player with Majors to her name is 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand champion Lilia Vu, who is making her first appearance of the season.

Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand? The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will need to get to grips with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers to succeed.