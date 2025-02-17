Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025

Patty Tavatanakit defends her title as the limited field competes for an eye-catching first prize

Patty Tavatanakit with the Honda LPGA Thailand trophy following her 2024 win
Patty Tavatanakit won the 2024 title
Mike Hall
The LPGA Tour season continues with the first of a three-event Asia Swing with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Like the 2024 edition, the tournament is being held on the Old Course at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, where 72 players will tee it up in the no-cut event.

Also like last year’s tournament, players will compete for an overall purse of $1.7m. That’s not only the smallest purse of the three tournaments so far this season, it’s the smallest purse overall, with the extra $50,000 on offer in June’s ShopRite LPGA Classic the next lowest.

Despite that, there is still an eye-catching first prize of $255,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $157,385 payout.

Below is the prize money payout for the LPGA Honda Thailand.

Position

Prize Money

1st

$255,000

2nd

$160,353

3rd

$116,325

4th

$89,986

5th

$72,429

6th

$59,260

7th

$49,603

8th

$43,458

9th

$39,068

10th

$35,556

11th

$32,921

12th

$30,727

13th

$28,795

14th

$27,040

15th

$25,459

16th

$24,055

17th

$22,826

18th

$21,773

19th

$20,895

20th

$20,192

21st

$19,490

22nd

$18,787

23rd

$18,086

24th

$17,383

25th

$16,769

26th

$16,154

27th

$15,539

28th

$14,924

29th

$14,310

30th

$13,783

31st

$13,256

32nd

$12,730

33rd

$12,203

34th

$11,676

35th

$11,238

36th

$10,798

37th

$10,360

38th

$9,921

39th

$9,481

40th

$9,130

41st

$8,779

42nd

$8,429

43rd

$8,076

44th

$7,726

45th

$7,462

46th

$7,199

47th

$6,935

48th

$6,672

49th

$6,408

50th

$6,145

51st

$5,970

52nd

$5,794

53rd

$5,618

54th

$5,444

55th

$5,267

56th

$5,091

57th

$4,917

58th

$4,740

59th

$4,566

60th

$4,390

61st

$4,303

62nd

$4,214

63rd

$4,126

64th

$4,039

65th

$3,950

Who Are The Stars Names In The Honda LPGA Thailand?

Jeeno Thitikul takes a shot at the Grant Thornton Invitational

Jeeno Thitikul plays days after winning the PIF Saudi Ladies International

In 2024, Thai star Patty Tavatanakit delighted the home crowd when she beat Albane Valenzuela by one to claim her first title in her homeland for three years and she defends her title. Last year’s runner-up is also in the field.

One of the biggest names in the field is another homegrown player, Jeeno Thitikul, who is competing in her first LPGA Tour event since winning the CME Group Tour Championship that concluded last season’s action.

However, she has played since, and she continued her fine form with another win, this time on the LET’s Saudi Ladies International, where she beat Somi Lee – who also plays this week – by four.

Other big names in the field include Anna Nordqvist, who won the event in 2014, and Georgia Hall, with both appearing on sponsor invitations.

The first two winners of the LPGA Tour season, A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, also play, while there are also places for Major champions including Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho and Yuka Saso. Another player with Majors to her name is 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand champion Lilia Vu, who is making her first appearance of the season.

Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand?

The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, a parkland course originally designed in 1972. Players will need to get to grips with undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers to succeed.

Who Is In The Field For The Honda LPGA Thailand?

Many of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Patty Tavatanakit. Other world-class stars competing include 2023 champion Lilia Vu along with other Major winners Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Georgia Hall, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Anna Nordqvist and Yuka Saso.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

