Stanford Intercollegiate Format, Full Field And Past Winners

The Stanford Intercollegiate is one of the biggest women’s college golf tournaments in the calendar and takes place at the Californian university’s Stanford Golf Course, with the 2024 edition being held between 18 and 20 October,

Here are the essential details about the event.

Stanford Intercollegiate Format

The Stanford Intercollegiate is a three-day, 54-hole strokeplay event. The 2024 event features players from 20 universities, each represented by as few as one player to as many as eight.

The team score is calculated based on the best four scores from five players competing in each round, and there are both individual and team champions.

In the 2024 tournament, a handful of the field is playing for the individual title only, rather than individual and team honors.

Below is the full field for the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Stanford Intercollegiate Field

Louisiana State University's Aine Donegan is one of the players in the Stanford Collegiate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arizona State University: Beth Coulter, Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Isla McDonald-O'Brien, Patience Rhodes Grace Summerhays

Beth Coulter, Paula Schulz-Hanssen, Isla McDonald-O'Brien, Patience Rhodes Grace Summerhays California State University, Fullerton: Davina Xanh (individual)

Davina Xanh (individual) Iowa State University: Pimkwan Chookaew, Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Keeley Marx, Nichakorn Pinprayoon, Alexandra Vidal Rivera

Pimkwan Chookaew, Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Keeley Marx, Nichakorn Pinprayoon, Alexandra Vidal Rivera Louisiana State University: Aine Donegan, Taylor Riley, Elsa Svensson, RocÍo Tejedo, Josefin Widal

Aine Donegan, Taylor Riley, Elsa Svensson, RocÍo Tejedo, Josefin Widal Oregon State University: Clara Alevag, Rebecca Kim, Kyra Ly, Raya Nakao, Madde Sund

Clara Alevag, Rebecca Kim, Kyra Ly, Raya Nakao, Madde Sund Pepperdine University: Grace Anderson, Lauren Gomez, Nishna Patel, Jeneath Wong, Yingzhi Zhu

Grace Anderson, Lauren Gomez, Nishna Patel, Jeneath Wong, Yingzhi Zhu Princeton University: Olivia Duan, YanJun Liu, Catherine Rao, Abra Richmond, Caiyi Zhang

Olivia Duan, YanJun Liu, Catherine Rao, Abra Richmond, Caiyi Zhang San Diego State University: Stephanie Barbaglia, Emma Delwes, Emma Narita, Emilia Omander, Kylie Phi

Stephanie Barbaglia, Emma Delwes, Emma Narita, Emilia Omander, Kylie Phi San Jose State University: Moa Andersson, Rebecca Gyllner, Nicola Kaminski, Tessa Kremser, Lucia Lopez Ortega

Moa Andersson, Rebecca Gyllner, Nicola Kaminski, Tessa Kremser, Lucia Lopez Ortega Southern Methodist University: Celine Chen, Amelie Kumar, Mackenzie Lee, Emily Odwin, June Song

Celine Chen, Amelie Kumar, Mackenzie Lee, Emily Odwin, June Song Stanford University: Leigh Chien (individual), Meja Ortengren, Andrea Revuelta, Paula Martin Samedro, Caroline Sturdza (individual), Nora Sundberg (individual), Kelly Xu

Leigh Chien (individual), Meja Ortengren, Andrea Revuelta, Paula Martin Samedro, Caroline Sturdza (individual), Nora Sundberg (individual), Kelly Xu University of California, Berkeley: Marie-Agnes Fischer, Constance Fouillet, Adora Liu, Kaylyn Noh, Jieming Yang

Marie-Agnes Fischer, Constance Fouillet, Adora Liu, Kaylyn Noh, Jieming Yang University of California, Davis: Lauren Calderon, Vani Karimanal, Elina Kuang, Abigail Leighton, Skyler May, Katelyn Parr (individual)

Lauren Calderon, Vani Karimanal, Elina Kuang, Abigail Leighton, Skyler May, Katelyn Parr (individual) University of California, Los Angeles: Francesca Fiorellini, Tiffany Le, Meghan Royal, Jennifer Seo, Natalie Vo

Francesca Fiorellini, Tiffany Le, Meghan Royal, Jennifer Seo, Natalie Vo University of Colorado: Carolyn Fuller, Sydney Givens, Maria Eidhagen Harrouch, Morgan Miller, Vanessa Ngo

Carolyn Fuller, Sydney Givens, Maria Eidhagen Harrouch, Morgan Miller, Vanessa Ngo University of Denver: Emma Bryant, Clara Gestsdottir, Logan Hale, Anna Neumayer, Haven Ward

Emma Bryant, Clara Gestsdottir, Logan Hale, Anna Neumayer, Haven Ward University of Southern California: Kylie Chong, Jasmine Koo, Xin (Cindy) Kou, Catherine Park, Bailey Shoemaker

Kylie Chong, Jasmine Koo, Xin (Cindy) Kou, Catherine Park, Bailey Shoemaker University of Texas: Tiffany Cao, Cindy Hsu, Lauren Kim, Farah O'Keefe, Bohyun Park

Tiffany Cao, Cindy Hsu, Lauren Kim, Farah O'Keefe, Bohyun Park University of Virginia: Jaclyn LaHa, Megan Propeck, Amanda Sambach, Chloe Schiavone, Kennedy Swedick

Jaclyn LaHa, Megan Propeck, Amanda Sambach, Chloe Schiavone, Kennedy Swedick University of Washington: Jenny Chang, Kennedy Knox, Carmen Lim, Vivian Lu, Maddie Smith

Past Winners Of The Stanford Intercollegiate

There have been some individual winners of the Stanford Intercollegiate who have gone on to great things in the professional game.

One of the relatively recent winners of the event is Alison Lee, who took the individual title in 2013 before embarking on a professional career that has included two professional wins and two US Solheim Cup appearances, including the 2024 edition at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Bronte Law is another standout name on the winner's list in recent years. She won the individual title three years in succession between 2014 and 2016 while at UCLA. The Englishwoman has since gone on to claim four professional titles.

Andrea Lee, who won the Portland Classic in 2022 and also played in the victorious US team at the 2024 Solheim Cup, also claimed the individual honors the year after Law's last title..

Rose Zhang then won the individual title two times in a row between 2021 and 2022.

Rose Zhang won the event in two successive years between 2021 and 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine Park of the University of Southern California is the current champion after she finished seven-under for a one-shot win over Amanda Sambach in 2023. Both players return for this year's event.

Below are the Stanford Intercollegiate individual and team winners over the last 10 years.