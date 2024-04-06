Lottie Woad Cards Epic Finish To Secure Augusta National Women's Amateur

Woad birdied three of her final four holes to pick up the title by a single stroke from Bailey Shoemaker, who had earlier carded a six-under-par final round

Lottie Woad and her caddie celebrate on the 18th green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The Augusta National Women's Amateur provided an enthralling finish on Saturday, as Lottie Woad carded back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to pick up the title by just a single stroke.

A post shared by Augusta National Women's Am. (@anwagolf)

A photo posted by on

Beginning the final day, it was Woad who led following rounds of 68 and 71 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the Englishwoman looking to secure one of the biggest victories of her amateur career at Augusta National.

Parring her opening hole, the Florida State University sophomore then birdied the second to move further ahead but, with a bogey at the sixth, Woad saw her lead gradually diminishing.

A birdie at the par 4 seventh followed and, going into the back nine, Woad still had a slim lead. However, a number of names were chasing her down with one of those being Bailey Shoemaker. A University of Southern California freshman, Shoemaker had already made birdies at the second, fifth and seventh, with further gains at the 11th, 13th and 16th giving her the outright lead at seven-under.

Getting into the clubhouse, Shoemaker would have a lengthy wait to see if the title was hers. Watching groups come in, including Amateur World No.1 Ingrid Lindblad, you could be forgiven for thinking that Shoemaker was preparing her winner's speech.

Sitting two back following a bogey at the par 5 13th, Woad made a crucial recovery at the 14th, with a birdie at the 15th putting her one back. What followed can only be described as clutch, as a birdie putt on the 17th never left the centre of the hole.

Needing a birdie down the last, Woad found the fairway and, after sticking her approach to around 10-feet from 125-yards, the Englishwoman rolled in the putt for a three-under final round and an eight-under tournament total. Woad joins the likes of Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in winning the tournament, and she becomes the first European and English player to win the coveted title.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸