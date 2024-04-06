Lottie Woad Cards Epic Finish To Secure Augusta National Women's Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur provided an enthralling finish on Saturday, as Lottie Woad carded back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to pick up the title by just a single stroke.

Beginning the final day, it was Woad who led following rounds of 68 and 71 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, with the Englishwoman looking to secure one of the biggest victories of her amateur career at Augusta National.

Parring her opening hole, the Florida State University sophomore then birdied the second to move further ahead but, with a bogey at the sixth, Woad saw her lead gradually diminishing.

A birdie at the par 4 seventh followed and, going into the back nine, Woad still had a slim lead. However, a number of names were chasing her down with one of those being Bailey Shoemaker. A University of Southern California freshman, Shoemaker had already made birdies at the second, fifth and seventh, with further gains at the 11th, 13th and 16th giving her the outright lead at seven-under.

Getting into the clubhouse, Shoemaker would have a lengthy wait to see if the title was hers. Watching groups come in, including Amateur World No.1 Ingrid Lindblad, you could be forgiven for thinking that Shoemaker was preparing her winner's speech.

Sitting two back following a bogey at the par 5 13th, Woad made a crucial recovery at the 14th, with a birdie at the 15th putting her one back. What followed can only be described as clutch, as a birdie putt on the 17th never left the centre of the hole.

Needing a birdie down the last, Woad found the fairway and, after sticking her approach to around 10-feet from 125-yards, the Englishwoman rolled in the putt for a three-under final round and an eight-under tournament total. Woad joins the likes of Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in winning the tournament, and she becomes the first European and English player to win the coveted title.