Junior Solheim Cup Teams 2024: USA And Europe Line-Ups

The 13th Junior Solheim Cup will be held between 9 and 10 September at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.

There, the Europeans will be looking for their third successive win as they try to narrow the gap on the US’s overall lead, whose record stands at 7-4-1 since the match’s inception in 2002.

The contest features two teams of 12 of the best junior female golfers between the ages of 12 and 18 competing over two days of foursomes, four ball and singles matches.

The US team is made up of eight automatic qualifiers based on their Rolex AJGA Rankings along with four wildcards selected by captain Beth Daniel, while Team Europe features six automatic qualifiers from the Junior Solheim Cup ranking and six wildcards named by captain Gwladys Nocera.

Among the standout names for the hosts is Gianna Clemente, who topped the list of automatic qualifiers. She won the AJGA section of the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in May and is making her second Junior Solheim Cup appearance after her 2023 debut.

Gianna Clemente is one of eight automatic US qualifiers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another US player to look out for is Asterisk Talley, who finished 44th at the 2024 US Women’s Open aged 15, while she defeated World No.1 Lottie Woad in the first singles match at the 2024 Curtis Cup. Like Clemente, she also played in the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup.

Elizabeth Rudisill is another automatic qualifier who brings experience of the Junior Solheim Cup to the team, having also played in 2023.

For the Europeans, 18-year-old Spaniard Andrea Revuelta is the team’s most senior player. She holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup and also competed in the most recent two European Junior Solheim Cup wins. Revuelta is also currently ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The player who finished second on the Junior Solheim Cup ranking is France’s Louise Landgraf, who made history at the age of 14 when she became the youngest player to win on the LET’s Access Series at the 2023 ANNIKA Invitational Europe.

Louise Landgraf is one of four French Team Europe players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Landgraf will be joined by three more French players on the team, each of whom also qualified automatically, Sara Brentcheneff, Alice Kong, and Lily Reitter.

Below are the US and European teams for the 2024 Junior Solheim Cup.

US And Europe Junior Solheim Cup Teams

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player How They Qualified Gianna Clemente Rolex AJGA Rankings Asterisk Talley Rolex AJGA Rankings Nikki Oh Rolex AJGA Rankings Sofia Cherif Essakali Rolex AJGA Rankings Elizabeth Rudisill Rolex AJGA Rankings Jude Lee Rolex AJGA Rankings Scarlett Schremmer Rolex AJGA Rankings Mia Hammond Rolex AJGA Rankings Avery McCrery Wildcard Natalie Yen Wildcard Anna Fang Wildcard Madison Messimer Wildcard

Team Europe