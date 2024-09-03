Junior Solheim Cup Teams 2024: USA And Europe Line-Ups

The 13th edition of the Junior Solheim Cup takes place at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia - here are the teams

Side-by-side images of Asterisk Talley and Andrea Revuelta taking tee shots
US player Asterisk Talley and Team Europe's Andrea Revuelta are two of the biggest names in the Junior Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The 13th Junior Solheim Cup will be held between 9 and 10 September at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.

There, the Europeans will be looking for their third successive win as they try to narrow the gap on the US’s overall lead, whose record stands at 7-4-1 since the match’s inception in 2002.

The contest features two teams of 12 of the best junior female golfers between the ages of 12 and 18 competing over two days of foursomes, four ball and singles matches.

The US team is made up of eight automatic qualifiers based on their Rolex AJGA Rankings along with four wildcards selected by captain Beth Daniel, while Team Europe features six automatic qualifiers from the Junior Solheim Cup ranking and six wildcards named by captain Gwladys Nocera.

Among the standout names for the hosts is Gianna Clemente, who topped the list of automatic qualifiers. She won the AJGA section of the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in May and is making her second Junior Solheim Cup appearance after her 2023 debut.

Gianna Clemente at the take a shot during the Women's Amateur Championship

Gianna Clemente is one of eight automatic US qualifiers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another US player to look out for is Asterisk Talley, who finished 44th at the 2024 US Women’s Open aged 15, while she defeated World No.1 Lottie Woad in the first singles match at the 2024 Curtis Cup. Like Clemente, she also played in the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup.

Elizabeth Rudisill is another automatic qualifier who brings experience of the Junior Solheim Cup to the team, having also played in 2023.

For the Europeans, 18-year-old Spaniard Andrea Revuelta is the team’s most senior player. She holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup and also competed in the most recent two European Junior Solheim Cup wins. Revuelta is also currently ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The player who finished second on the Junior Solheim Cup ranking is France’s Louise Landgraf, who made history at the age of 14 when she became the youngest player to win on the LET’s Access Series at the 2023 ANNIKA Invitational Europe.

Louise Landgraf takes a shot during the Junior Vagliano Trophy

Louise Landgraf is one of four French Team Europe players

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Landgraf will be joined by three more French players on the team, each of whom also qualified automatically, Sara Brentcheneff, Alice Kong, and Lily Reitter.

Below are the US and European teams for the 2024 Junior Solheim Cup.

US And Europe Junior Solheim Cup Teams

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerHow They Qualified
Gianna ClementeRolex AJGA Rankings
Asterisk TalleyRolex AJGA Rankings
Nikki OhRolex AJGA Rankings
Sofia Cherif EssakaliRolex AJGA Rankings
Elizabeth RudisillRolex AJGA Rankings
Jude LeeRolex AJGA Rankings
Scarlett SchremmerRolex AJGA Rankings
Mia HammondRolex AJGA Rankings
Avery McCreryWildcard
Natalie YenWildcard
Anna FangWildcard
Madison MessimerWildcard

Team Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerHow They Qualified
Andrea RevueltaJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Louise LandgrafJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Sara BrentcheneffJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Alice KongJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Lily ReitterJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Victoria KristensenJunior Solheim Cup ranking
Brent BuchholzWildcard
Molly RalinWildcard
Havanna TorstenssonWildcard
Paris AppendinoWildcard
Martina Navarra NavarroWildcard
Perla Sol SigurbrandsdottirWildcard
Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸