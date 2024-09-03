Junior Solheim Cup Teams 2024: USA And Europe Line-Ups
The 13th edition of the Junior Solheim Cup takes place at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia - here are the teams
The 13th Junior Solheim Cup will be held between 9 and 10 September at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.
There, the Europeans will be looking for their third successive win as they try to narrow the gap on the US’s overall lead, whose record stands at 7-4-1 since the match’s inception in 2002.
The contest features two teams of 12 of the best junior female golfers between the ages of 12 and 18 competing over two days of foursomes, four ball and singles matches.
The US team is made up of eight automatic qualifiers based on their Rolex AJGA Rankings along with four wildcards selected by captain Beth Daniel, while Team Europe features six automatic qualifiers from the Junior Solheim Cup ranking and six wildcards named by captain Gwladys Nocera.
Among the standout names for the hosts is Gianna Clemente, who topped the list of automatic qualifiers. She won the AJGA section of the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in May and is making her second Junior Solheim Cup appearance after her 2023 debut.
Another US player to look out for is Asterisk Talley, who finished 44th at the 2024 US Women’s Open aged 15, while she defeated World No.1 Lottie Woad in the first singles match at the 2024 Curtis Cup. Like Clemente, she also played in the 2023 Junior Solheim Cup.
Elizabeth Rudisill is another automatic qualifier who brings experience of the Junior Solheim Cup to the team, having also played in 2023.
For the Europeans, 18-year-old Spaniard Andrea Revuelta is the team’s most senior player. She holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup and also competed in the most recent two European Junior Solheim Cup wins. Revuelta is also currently ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
The player who finished second on the Junior Solheim Cup ranking is France’s Louise Landgraf, who made history at the age of 14 when she became the youngest player to win on the LET’s Access Series at the 2023 ANNIKA Invitational Europe.
Landgraf will be joined by three more French players on the team, each of whom also qualified automatically, Sara Brentcheneff, Alice Kong, and Lily Reitter.
Below are the US and European teams for the 2024 Junior Solheim Cup.
US And Europe Junior Solheim Cup Teams
Team USA
|Player
|How They Qualified
|Gianna Clemente
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Asterisk Talley
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Nikki Oh
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Sofia Cherif Essakali
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Elizabeth Rudisill
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Jude Lee
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Scarlett Schremmer
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Mia Hammond
|Rolex AJGA Rankings
|Avery McCrery
|Wildcard
|Natalie Yen
|Wildcard
|Anna Fang
|Wildcard
|Madison Messimer
|Wildcard
Team Europe
|Player
|How They Qualified
|Andrea Revuelta
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Louise Landgraf
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Sara Brentcheneff
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Alice Kong
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Lily Reitter
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Victoria Kristensen
|Junior Solheim Cup ranking
|Brent Buchholz
|Wildcard
|Molly Ralin
|Wildcard
|Havanna Torstensson
|Wildcard
|Paris Appendino
|Wildcard
|Martina Navarra Navarro
|Wildcard
|Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir
|Wildcard
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
