World No.1 Amateur Lottie Woad Claims Smyth Salver At AIG Women’s Open
Woad finished one-under for the tournament to join an impressive list of winners of the Smyth Salver
Lottie Woad has won the Smyth Salver as low amateur at the AIG Women’s Open, where she finished on a highly impressive one-under for the tournament.
Woad began the event as one of five Amateurs, having earned her place at the Major thanks to victory at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and as the recipient of the Mark H McCormack Medal.
In the end, only one amateur, Chun Wei-Wu, missed the cut, but while Argentinian Ela Anacona finished T78, Swede Louise Rydqvist finished T60 and Spaniard Julia Lopez Ramirez finished T29, the English player excelled in a week of challenging conditions at the Old Course, St Andrews.
In fact, Woad was so impressive that she finished T10, after following up efforts of 72, 70 and 72 over the first three days with a final round of 73. When she completed her round, that left her just five shots behind the three leaders at the time, Jiyai Shin, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, while she finished four shots better off than her nearest rival for the Smyth Salver, Lopez Ramirez.
The achievement is the latest in a hugely successful year for Woad. As well as victory at the prestigious Augusta National tournament in April, the Florida State University player finished T23 at the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, before going on to play in the US Women’s Open and Amundi Evian Championship. Woad is also currently the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Afterwards, Woad reflected on her success so far this year, and admitted it had boosted her confidence. She said: "Yeah, yes, definitely. It's been really great for me confidence-wise. Getting to play in all these events, as well, and playing well in a few of them has definitely given me a lot of confidence going into my next year of college."
On her AIG Women's Open final round, she said: "It was good. I knew what I had to do the last few holes. Definitely played quite tough. So it was a little bit of a grind, but you know, got it done in the end."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Woad follows a long list of former Smyth Salver recipients who have gone on to forge glittering professional careers including Michelle Wie West, Anna Nordqvist, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko and Georgia Hall. She is also the second successive English player to claim the salver after Charlotte Heath finished T61 in 2023.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
BMW Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Keegan Bradley Leads As Rory McIlroy Breaks His Driver In Anger
The battle to make the FedEx Cup top-30 and compete at East Lake in the Tour Championship is set to reach a thrilling conclusion in Colorado
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Major Champion Announces Surprise Retirement Immediately After AIG Women's Open
I K Kim has announced her retirement after an 18-year professional career that included victory at the 2017 Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Champion Announces Surprise Retirement Immediately After AIG Women's Open
I K Kim has announced her retirement after an 18-year professional career that included victory at the 2017 Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lydia Ko Wins AIG Women's Open In Thrilling Finale At St Andrews: As It Happened
The battle to land the final Major of the season went right down to the wire at St Andrews, with Lydia Ko reigning supreme at the AIG Women's Open
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
10 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The AIG Women’s Open
There are some surprising names who are heading home early after missing the cut at St Andrews
By Carly Frost Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
World No.1 Nelly Korda takes a three shot lead into the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, and she's out with defending champion Lilia Vu in Saturday's final group
By Carly Frost Published
-
Putter Switch Pays Off As Nelly Korda Takes AIG Women's Open Lead At St Andrews
Nelly Korda's pre-tournament putter switch looks to have paid off as she took the second-round lead at the AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Last updated
-
PING Reveals Team Europe's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Europe's Solheim Cup team are set to make a bold statement in their team uniforms
By Alison Root Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2028?
The 2028 Solheim Cup heads to a venue that's been no stranger to high-profile occasions over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Leads At AIG Women’s Open After Windy First Round
Charley Hull carded a brilliant five-under 67 to claim a one-shot lead over Ruoning Yin and Nelly Korda after a challenging, windy first round at St Andrews
By Joel Kulasingham Published