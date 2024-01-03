7 Big Talking Points As The PGA Tour Returns For 2024 At The Sentry

Golf is back from its sum... winter holidays and we are almost ready to begin the 2024 PGA Tour season. Since the culmination of last term, plenty of talking and bickering has taken place involving a wide variety of issues on the scale of seriousness. And while that is highly likely to continue, those with an aversion to altercation once again have come competitive golf action to focus on as well.

While the DP World Tour has already hosted six events - five of which were won by LIV golfers - none of the other main tours in the men's or women's game have teed it up for the first time this year yet, leaving The Sentry to go it alone.

But what should fans be looking out for in Hawaii as a cluster of the world's best male players battle it out for the first trophy of 2024? Allow us to inform you...

THE FIRST SIGNATURE EVENT

Superseding the 'Designated Events' of yesteryear, the PGA Tour's 2024 season will feature eight 'Signature Events' - starting with The Sentry. These special tournaments are due to take place around once a month prior to the playoffs in August and reward players with extra prize money and FedEx Cup points to boot. So the player who wins this will set themselves up for an excellent year very early on.

CHANGE OF NAME

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously known as The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, the latter part was dropped from the event's official name after a change in the eligibility criteria. While The Sentry used to be open to title winners from the previous year only, the rules changed to allow anyone in the top 50 places of the most recent FedEx Cup standings to play who was not already in via a victory.

NO DEFENDING CHAMPION

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may have heard already that Jon Rahm moved over to the LIV Golf League back in early December? Well, as a result, the Spaniard is no longer eligible to play on the PGA Tour after being suspended shortly after the switch.

That is significant because Rahm lifted the Sentry title last year on 27-under, two shots clear of Collin Morikawa, and will not be back to defend. Mackenzie Hughes - the man who effectively benefitted from Rahm's decision - will be hoping to take advantage by doing the honors for the Spaniard.

NO WORLD NO.2 EITHER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only eligible player opting not to feature at the Sentry will be World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who will skip the week - as he has done in previous years - to focus on the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

McIlroy has also recently spoken about several big issues in golf, including LIV, Patrick Cantlay, and his continuous battle to win The Masters.

SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRIZE PURSE

The field of 59 players will be competing for a massive $20 million prize purse in 2024 - up $5 million from 2023. The winner will land a cool $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points while also booking a tee time at the remaining Signature Events if not already eligible.

A HOST OF NEW EQUIPMENT ON SHOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The early weeks of the new year are arguably even more exciting than December for golf fans, with all of the freshest new gear on show. From Vokey SM10 wedges to players like Jason Day signing with new apparel sponsors, staying across all of the latest goings on can be tough. Luckily, we've got you covered with our January transfer window piece.

CADDIE MERRY-GO-ROUND

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not only new gear that is given its first run out at this time of year - caddies are also refreshed and ready for action too. And several bagmen will be working with new players this year after a mini game of Yankee Swap took place around Christmas.

Ludvig Aberg (pronounced O-bear) hired Joe Skovron from Tom Kim, who - according to Golfweek - has chosen Daniel Parratt, who formerly caddied for Kim’s International Team Presidents Cup teammate K.H. Lee, as Skovron's replacement.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young recently lost Paul Tesori to the bag of Branden Todd after Todd’s caddie David Clark moved to work for Ian Poulter in the LIV Golf League. Per NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly Twitter), Young's new looper is Wayne De Haas.