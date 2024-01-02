January Transfer Window - Vokey SM10 Wedges And Day Signs With Malbon Golf
Golf's January Transfer Window has kicked into action as the PGA Tour returns this week in Hawaii
New year, new gear. The PGA Tour has arrived in Hawaii for The Sentry, where we get our first chance to see the top players and what new clubs, apparel and shoes they have on display.
January is always a busy time in the golf equipment world and it has already kicked into gear, with players on all tours set to put new gear into play and brands set to unveil new signings throughout the month.
Last January was a busy one, seeing TaylorMade signing both Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, Callaway signing the Hojgaard twins, Sergio Garcia splitting with TaylorMade and Wilson making new signings among plenty of other big stories.
So far, we've seen new Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges being seeded on tour and a former World No.1 signing a new apparel deal, and we're expecting lots more news to come ahead of the DP World Tour and LPGA Tour getting underway for 2024 in the coming weeks.
Check out all of the notable signings and new gear spotted this January...
Titleist Vokey Design SM10
Titleist has begun its tour seeding of the brand new Vokey SM10 wedges at the Sentry this week in Hawaii.
Little is known about the new wedges, which will replace the SM9, but we've already seen Billy Horschel posting about them on social media.
The seeding will continue in two weeks' time at the American Express, where we expect to see them go in the bag of many more pros.
Finally able to share with you what Santa, aka @Titleist, got me for Christmas! @VokeyWedges #SM10 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHMNr5ez6uJanuary 1, 2024
Jason Day signs with Malbon Golf
A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial)
A photo posted by on
After seven years with Nike Golf, former World No.1 Jason Day has signed an apparel deal with Malbon Golf.
Day becomes Malbon's first PGA Tour ambassador, and it could be seen as a sign that more departures from Nike could be on the way - after strong rumors in late 2023 that Tiger Woods' association with the Swoosh brand was ending.
Woods remained coy when asked if he and Nike were going separate ways. “I’m still wearing their product," he twice said at the PNC Championship.
New Callaway drivers
While the 2024 Qi10 driver from TaylorMade was spotted late last year, nothing from Callaway appeared - until now.
A number of Paradym Ai Smoke heads were seen on the USGA's Conforming List around the new year, with the drivers likely to be in play this week at The Sentry. Callaway's top star Jon Rahm isn't in Hawaii to defend his title after joining LIV Golf in December, but the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Erik van Rooyen could well be testing out the new driver this week.
Xander Schauffele and adidas split?
Another pro who looks to have made an apparel switch is Xander Schauffele, who was seen wearing a Descente polo shirt in a video from this week's 'The Sentry'.
Schauffele has been with adidas for his entire professional career but that no longer seems to be the case. The World No.6 was still wearing adidas' Tour360 shoes in the video, where he was giving a lesson to a junior golfer on the range.
The Olympic champion was also wearing a 'Chrome Tour' hat, which could allude to a new premium ball coming in to replace the Chrome Soft
New Tour 360s?
Collin Morikawa has been spotted wearing what we believe could be some brand new adidas Tour360 shoes.
The two-time Major winner was pictured in the shoes on TaylorMade's Instagram page, with TaylorMade's staffers set to continue testing the new Qi10 driver we saw the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood put in the bag over the past couple of months.
New Nike shoes
Tommy Fleetwood also looks to be rocking some new 2024 footwear. The Englishman was filmed on the range by TaylorMade Golf where he could be seen wearing a new pair of Nikes.
Fleetwood previously wore the popular TW '13 shoe.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
I Played A Professional Golf Tour Event... Indoors! Here's How It Went
Sam De'Ath played in the forward thinking Next Golf Tour and gives his thoughts on the indoor professional golf scene
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The Sentry Prize Money Payout - $20m Up For Grabs In Hawaii
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a $20 million purse and 59 players, with two big names missing from the field including the defending champion
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Costco Kirkland Signature Driver Goes On Sale
The Kirkland Signature driver is now on sale for $199 with Costco - here's what you need to know
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Drivers Might Be Next In The Big Golf Rollback Plan
In the R&A and USGA statement on rolling back the golf ball, the governing bodies also stated that they'd look at the possibility of limiting how forgiving drivers are
By Paul Higham Published
-
'We Don't See Distance As A Problem' - Titleist Latest To Oppose Golf Ball Rollback Plans
The most chosen golf ball brand among professionals and amateur golfers worldwide is not on board with the governing bodies' decision
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Much Distance Will Players Lose With The New Golf Ball Rollback Rule?
The new golf ball rollback plans will affect players at every level of the game, but by how much?
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 PGA Tour Stars Using New Equipment This Week At The Hero World Challenge
A number of equipment changes have been spotted this week at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ben Hogan To Make Dramatic Return To The Golf Equipment Market
Over a year after apparently shutting for good, the legendary golf equipment brand is on the comeback trail once more
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Using New Putter At Hero World Challenge
Scheffler has been pictured using an Olson Golf flat stick this week in The Bahamas
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Using New TaylorMade Driver At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner was pictured hitting the new unreleased TaylorMade driver in practice for his return at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published