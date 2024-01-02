January Transfer Window - Vokey SM10 Wedges And Day Signs With Malbon Golf

New year, new gear. The PGA Tour has arrived in Hawaii for The Sentry, where we get our first chance to see the top players and what new clubs, apparel and shoes they have on display.

January is always a busy time in the golf equipment world and it has already kicked into gear, with players on all tours set to put new gear into play and brands set to unveil new signings throughout the month.

Last January was a busy one, seeing TaylorMade signing both Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, Callaway signing the Hojgaard twins, Sergio Garcia splitting with TaylorMade and Wilson making new signings among plenty of other big stories.

So far, we've seen new Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges being seeded on tour and a former World No.1 signing a new apparel deal, and we're expecting lots more news to come ahead of the DP World Tour and LPGA Tour getting underway for 2024 in the coming weeks.

Check out all of the notable signings and new gear spotted this January...

Titleist Vokey Design SM10

(Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist has begun its tour seeding of the brand new Vokey SM10 wedges at the Sentry this week in Hawaii.

Little is known about the new wedges, which will replace the SM9, but we've already seen Billy Horschel posting about them on social media.

The seeding will continue in two weeks' time at the American Express, where we expect to see them go in the bag of many more pros.

Finally able to share with you what Santa, aka @Titleist, got me for Christmas! @VokeyWedges #SM10 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHMNr5ez6uJanuary 1, 2024 See more

Jason Day signs with Malbon Golf

A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) A photo posted by on

After seven years with Nike Golf, former World No.1 Jason Day has signed an apparel deal with Malbon Golf.

Day becomes Malbon's first PGA Tour ambassador, and it could be seen as a sign that more departures from Nike could be on the way - after strong rumors in late 2023 that Tiger Woods' association with the Swoosh brand was ending.

Woods remained coy when asked if he and Nike were going separate ways. “I’m still wearing their product," he twice said at the PNC Championship.

New Callaway drivers

(Image credit: USGA)

While the 2024 Qi10 driver from TaylorMade was spotted late last year, nothing from Callaway appeared - until now.

A number of Paradym Ai Smoke heads were seen on the USGA's Conforming List around the new year, with the drivers likely to be in play this week at The Sentry. Callaway's top star Jon Rahm isn't in Hawaii to defend his title after joining LIV Golf in December, but the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Erik van Rooyen could well be testing out the new driver this week.

Xander Schauffele and adidas split?

(Image credit: X: @TheSentry)

Another pro who looks to have made an apparel switch is Xander Schauffele, who was seen wearing a Descente polo shirt in a video from this week's 'The Sentry'.

Schauffele has been with adidas for his entire professional career but that no longer seems to be the case. The World No.6 was still wearing adidas' Tour360 shoes in the video, where he was giving a lesson to a junior golfer on the range.

The Olympic champion was also wearing a 'Chrome Tour' hat, which could allude to a new premium ball coming in to replace the Chrome Soft

New Tour 360s?

(Image credit: Instagram: @TaylorMadeGolf)

Collin Morikawa has been spotted wearing what we believe could be some brand new adidas Tour360 shoes.

The two-time Major winner was pictured in the shoes on TaylorMade's Instagram page, with TaylorMade's staffers set to continue testing the new Qi10 driver we saw the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood put in the bag over the past couple of months.

New Nike shoes

(Image credit: Instagram: @TaylorMadeGolf)

Tommy Fleetwood also looks to be rocking some new 2024 footwear. The Englishman was filmed on the range by TaylorMade Golf where he could be seen wearing a new pair of Nikes.

Fleetwood previously wore the popular TW '13 shoe.