Nelly Korda Reveals Next Target After Claiming Aramco Team Series London

Nelly Korda is targeting more success in England this summer after winning the individual title in the LET’s Aramco Team Series on Sunday.

Korda, who completed a wire-to-wire victory at Centurion Club, dominated proceedings with opening rounds of 68 and 69 giving her a five shot lead, before a final round 71 meant she finished at 11-under, four shots clear of England’s in-form Charley Hull, and just one of five players to finish in red numbers.

Now Korda, who returned after injury earlier this year, is eyeing The Amundi Evian Championship later this month in France, as well as next month’s AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath.

“I am hoping that I can take this momentum into the next couple of weeks," explained the World No.2. "I have Evian and the AIG Women’s Open coming up and hopefully I have learned a little bit about the weather this week and I can take that into the next two big events. I’m going to see my grandparents next and I have a couple of friends here right now, so we’ll celebrate after. I’ll be very full with food probably.”

England's Hull shot an impressive 68 with six birdies to keep the pressure on the leader and finish second, with Korda adding: "I knew Charley was going to make a run for it, I think everyone was trying to. It's tough to be the one out front and who everyone is trying to get. I just stuck to my game and took it one shot at a time. As boring as it sounds, it worked."

Charley Hull staged another final day push in the last round of the Aramco in London where she shot 68 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull, who made a similar charge at last week's US Women's Open, stated: "It feels like a good week at the office, but at the same time it sucks because you just keep knocking on the door. Hopefully a win is around the corner."

South Africa’s Nicole Garcia was third, while Ireland’s Leona Maguire earned fourth ahead of England’s Georgia Hall. Hall won the team title alongside Kylie Henry, Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur, Michael Austick.

Sunday’s success was a big boost to Korda, who came tied 64th at the US Open last week following a final round 80 at Pebble Beach. It was her second successive struggle in a Major after missing the cut at Baltusrol in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on her return from a back injury, having losing top spot in the rankings.

Korda’s struggles, which included a scary blood clot in her arm which forced her to miss four months last year, prompted speculation she may change her coaching set-up, but Korda insisted earlier this week: “I have a great team around me. I'm still working with Jamie Mulligan and David Whelan. David Whelan has been my coach since I was 14, so we kind of strictly work on a lot of short game together.”