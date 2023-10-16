BMW Ladies Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The latest stop on the LPGA Tour sees it in South Korea for the 78-player, no-cut BMW Ladies Championship, and a world-class field is in attendance at Seowon Valley Country Club.

Last year, New Zealander Lydia Ko, who was born in South Korea, cruised to victory with a four-shot win over Andrea Lee to break a monopoly on home-grown winners in the tournament.

That was Ko’s 18th LPGA Tour win, but since then she has endured a considerable loss of form and now finds herself out of the world’s top 10 having been top of the rankings as recently as April.

Her most recent outing, a T50 in last week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, didn’t offer much hope she’s emerging from her slump, which now sees her without a top 10 finish on the Tour since February’s Honda LPGA Thailand. Is this the week she finally turns her form around?

As ever, she will need to overcome top-quality field to do it, which includes eight of the world’s top 10. Among them is Jin Young Ko, who is looking for her fourth win in the tournament, and World No.1 Lilia Vu, who finished runner-up in last week’s tournament in China. KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin also plays, along with Nelly Korda, who won the same Major in 2021.

Jin Young Ko is searching for her fourth win in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Boutier, who claimed her maiden Major title in July’s Amundi Evian Championship plays too, as does World No.7 Minjee Lee, who heads into the tournament off the back of a win in the Kroger Queen City Championship and a T2 in the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour.

US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz also plays, hoping to address a mini-slump that has seen her miss the cut in her last two starts. Completing the list of players from the world’s top 10 is Hyo-Joo Kim, who will be confident of success in her homeland, particularly after victory in the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America in earlier in October.

The big names don’t stop there. There are also appearances from two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 LET Race to Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant and 2018 AIG Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall. Ashleigh Buhai, who won that tournament last year and 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green also play.

Players are competing for a purse of $2.2m. The winner will receive $330,000. Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $330,000 2nd $200,792 3rd $145,660 4th $112,680 5th $90,695 6th $74,204 7th $62,112 8th $54,417 9th $48,920 10th $44,523 11th $41,224 12th $38,476 13th $36,057 14th $33,859 15th $31,879 16th $30,120 17th $28,582 18th $27,264 19th $26,165 20th $25,284 21st $24,406 22nd $23,525 23rd $22,647 24th $21,767 25th $20,997 26th $20,229 27th $19,457 28th $18,688 29th $17,919 30th $17,259

BMW Ladies Championship Field

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Perrine Delacour

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Soomin Oh (a)

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Hee Young Park

Seojin Park

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Jieun Seo (a)

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Dabeen Yun (a)

Rose Zhang

Where Is The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship? The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is being played at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in South Korea for the first time. The course has undergone extensive renovation in preparation for the tournament.