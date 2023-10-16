BMW Ladies Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Lydia Ko defends her title as one of a top-class field as the LPGA Tour heads to South Korea
The latest stop on the LPGA Tour sees it in South Korea for the 78-player, no-cut BMW Ladies Championship, and a world-class field is in attendance at Seowon Valley Country Club.
Last year, New Zealander Lydia Ko, who was born in South Korea, cruised to victory with a four-shot win over Andrea Lee to break a monopoly on home-grown winners in the tournament.
That was Ko’s 18th LPGA Tour win, but since then she has endured a considerable loss of form and now finds herself out of the world’s top 10 having been top of the rankings as recently as April.
Her most recent outing, a T50 in last week’s Buick LPGA Shanghai, didn’t offer much hope she’s emerging from her slump, which now sees her without a top 10 finish on the Tour since February’s Honda LPGA Thailand. Is this the week she finally turns her form around?
As ever, she will need to overcome top-quality field to do it, which includes eight of the world’s top 10. Among them is Jin Young Ko, who is looking for her fourth win in the tournament, and World No.1 Lilia Vu, who finished runner-up in last week’s tournament in China. KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin also plays, along with Nelly Korda, who won the same Major in 2021.
Celine Boutier, who claimed her maiden Major title in July’s Amundi Evian Championship plays too, as does World No.7 Minjee Lee, who heads into the tournament off the back of a win in the Kroger Queen City Championship and a T2 in the Hana Financial Group Championship on the KLPGA Tour.
US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz also plays, hoping to address a mini-slump that has seen her miss the cut in her last two starts. Completing the list of players from the world’s top 10 is Hyo-Joo Kim, who will be confident of success in her homeland, particularly after victory in the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America in earlier in October.
The big names don’t stop there. There are also appearances from two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson, former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 LET Race to Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant and 2018 AIG Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall. Ashleigh Buhai, who won that tournament last year and 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Hannah Green also play.
Players are competing for a purse of $2.2m. The winner will receive $330,000. Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.
BMW Ladies Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$330,000
|2nd
|$200,792
|3rd
|$145,660
|4th
|$112,680
|5th
|$90,695
|6th
|$74,204
|7th
|$62,112
|8th
|$54,417
|9th
|$48,920
|10th
|$44,523
|11th
|$41,224
|12th
|$38,476
|13th
|$36,057
|14th
|$33,859
|15th
|$31,879
|16th
|$30,120
|17th
|$28,582
|18th
|$27,264
|19th
|$26,165
|20th
|$25,284
|21st
|$24,406
|22nd
|$23,525
|23rd
|$22,647
|24th
|$21,767
|25th
|$20,997
|26th
|$20,229
|27th
|$19,457
|28th
|$18,688
|29th
|$17,919
|30th
|$17,259
BMW Ladies Championship Field
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Perrine Delacour
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Grace Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Soomin Oh (a)
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Hee Young Park
- Seojin Park
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Jieun Seo (a)
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Dabeen Yun (a)
- Rose Zhang
Where Is The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?
The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship is being played at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in South Korea for the first time. The course has undergone extensive renovation in preparation for the tournament.
Who's In The Field For The BMW Ladies Championship?
A world-class field is competing, including defending champion Lydia Ko and eight of the world's top 10. Among them is World No.1 Lilia Vu, three-time winner of the tournament Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
