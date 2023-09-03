Ludvig Aberg Wins DP World Tour Title Just Three Months After Turning Pro
Aberg birdied four of the last five holes to win the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC with a stunning 64
Ludvig Aberg claimed his first win just 75 days after turning professional as he overhauled Matt Fitzpatrick in dramatic fashion to stake a claim for a Ryder Cup wildcard.
England's Fitzpatrick looked to have the title in the bag as he closed in on potentially equalling Seve Ballesteros' record of winning three times at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
But Fitzpatrick made a major unforced error on the 15th when he chipped through the green into a bunker en-route to a bogey at the par five while Sweden's Aberg was in the midst of four successive birdies to claim top spot with a hugely mature and impressive display from the 23-year-old, who banks €425,000 in prize money.
Aberg's victory has vindicated a lot of hype around the highly-rated Swede who Luke Donald is considering as a wildcard on Monday for Rome ahead of the clash with USA between September 29 and October 1.
Asked about a potential call-up, the victorious player reflected: "It would mean the world. As a young golfer growing up in Sweden and Europe those are the events you want to be a part of. If I ever get a chance to be part of that obviously I am going to be over the moon. It would be really cool.
"I figured a win would put me in a good position but honestly I have been doing a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much. I feel like I get reminded of it a lot but once I get on the golf course, it is just me and golf."
Ballesteros was a winner in Switzerland in 1977, 1978 and 1989 and Fitzpatrick appeared set to equal the late Spaniard's hat-trick of titles in the stunning mountain side resort. But Fitzpatrick blew up with three dropped shots in the final four holes as Aberg came roaring through to triumph with a series of stunning iron shots which ensured he birdied all three of the par fives.
It gave Aberg his first win in just his ninth professional tournament and only his sixth appearance since turning pro after the Swede was a leading amateur and topped the PGA Tour University Rankings to receive a tour exemption.
Victory capped a memorable round for Aberg who earlier gave an interview while playing the ninth when the Sky Sports cameraman tripped over mid chat. Asked afterwards if he expected his first professional win to come so soon, Aberg added: "It is a pretty surreal feeling but I am super happy. If you had asked me would I do this, then probably not. But if you asked me if I could, then probably yeah. I've always thought I have been able to do it. I needed to take care of the par fives and luckily I did today."
Aberg cited his 244-yard second to the par 5 15th as his favourite shot along with an approach to a one-foot at the 17th for his fourth successive birdie. If selected, Aberg would be the most inexperienced golfer ever to be picked for the Ryder Cup but in his four months on the PGA Tour, he has topped the driving stats charts and the Marco Simone Country Club puts an emphasis on accurate tee shots.
