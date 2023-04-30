Tony Finau Holds Off Jon Rahm To Secure Mexico Open
The American carded a final round 65 to hold off the World No.1 and pick up a sixth PGA Tour title
Going into the final day, viewers were treated to a thrilling finale that included World No.1, Jon Rahm, multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau, and up-and-coming star, Akshay Bhatia.
Certainly, with 18 holes remaining, the Mexico Open title could have gone anywhere but, as the fourth round began, it was Finau who held a two shot advantage over Rahm, who had carded a course record 61 on Saturday to vault up the leaderboard.
Out the gates though, it was Finau who looked destined to pick up the title, with birdies at the first and fifth extending his advantage. However, it was Brandon Wu, who began multiple shots back of his countryman, who made the move, as three birdies and an eagle in seven holes bought him alongside Finau.
Going in search of his sixth PGA Tour title, Finau was using his experience wisely and, with birdies at the seventh and 11th, he found himself four shots ahead due to Wu's costly double bogey at the 10th.
Four holes remained, with Finau looking for a fifth title in just 18 months. However, World No.1, Rahm, wasn't done and, with a birdie at the 13th and 15th, he moved back to within three of the American.
As both parred the 16th, Finau remained three ahead as they came to the par 3 17th. Playing as one of the hardest holes on the course, it was the American who produced a par and, as Rahm bogeyed, Finau would have a comfortable four shot lead going down the 72nd hole.
Despite Rahm making a birdie, Finau safely made par to secure a three shot victory and a sixth PGA Tour title. With the win, the 33-year-old now moves to just outside the World's Top 10, as he also vaults up to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.
