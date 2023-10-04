Lexi Thompson Confirmed For PGA Tour Start

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas will be a particularly special occasion this year thanks to an appearance from LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson following a sponsor invitation.

Thompson will compete alongside the men in the PGA Tour event, making her only the fifth female player in the modern era - and seventh in total - to do so.

Thompson, who won a Major in 2014, the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship), remains one of the biggest names in the women’s game. She said in a statement: "I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Executive director of the Shriners Children's Open Patrick Lindsey said: "We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament. We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."

When she tees it up at TPC Summerlin, Thompson will become first female golfer to compete on the PGA Tour since Brittany Lincicome played in the Barbasol Championship five years ago.

The first woman to play on the Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who competed in the Cascades Open in 1935. Then, in 1952, one of the LPGA Tour's founders, Shirley Spork, played in the Northern California-Reno Open.

After a gap of almost half a century, Annika Sorenstam then participated in the 2003 Bank of America Colonial, with Suzy Whaley's appearance in the Greater Hartford Open coming later that year. It was then another five years before Michelle Wie-West played in the 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.

Thompson has forged a hugely impressive career. As well as her Major win nine years ago, she became the youngest ever qualifier for the US Women’s Open aged 12 in 2007. After turning pro in 2010, she has since gone on to claim 11 victories on the LPGA Tour and competed for Team USA in the recent Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin. This week, she plays in the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour.

The Shriners Children's Open will be the third of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule, and was won last year by Tom Kim.