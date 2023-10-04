Lexi Thompson Confirmed For PGA Tour Start
The LPGA Tour player will compete in the Shriners Children's Open later in the month
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas will be a particularly special occasion this year thanks to an appearance from LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson following a sponsor invitation.
Thompson will compete alongside the men in the PGA Tour event, making her only the fifth female player in the modern era - and seventh in total - to do so.
Thompson, who won a Major in 2014, the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship), remains one of the biggest names in the women’s game. She said in a statement: "I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”
Executive director of the Shriners Children's Open Patrick Lindsey said: "We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament. We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers."
When she tees it up at TPC Summerlin, Thompson will become first female golfer to compete on the PGA Tour since Brittany Lincicome played in the Barbasol Championship five years ago.
The first woman to play on the Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who competed in the Cascades Open in 1935. Then, in 1952, one of the LPGA Tour's founders, Shirley Spork, played in the Northern California-Reno Open.
After a gap of almost half a century, Annika Sorenstam then participated in the 2003 Bank of America Colonial, with Suzy Whaley's appearance in the Greater Hartford Open coming later that year. It was then another five years before Michelle Wie-West played in the 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.
Thompson has forged a hugely impressive career. As well as her Major win nine years ago, she became the youngest ever qualifier for the US Women’s Open aged 12 in 2007. After turning pro in 2010, she has since gone on to claim 11 victories on the LPGA Tour and competed for Team USA in the recent Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin. This week, she plays in the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour.
The Shriners Children's Open will be the third of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule, and was won last year by Tom Kim.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why This Multiple PGA Tour Winner Has Turned Left-Handed
Five-time PGA Tour winner Chris Kirk has employed an unusual practice technique during his down time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Golf Is Not Life And Death' - Joel Dahmen On Life, Loss And His Rise To Netflix Stardom
We spoke to popular American Joel Dahmen about his life as a professional golfer and his journey to Netflix fame
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tour Pro Says Brooks Koepka's Response To Ryder Cup Question Showed 'Everything That's Wrong With The US Team'
Eddie Pepperell thinks an answer Koepka gave to a question at the Ryder Cup hinted at why the US team came up short
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sanderson Farms Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Mackenzie Hughes defends his title as the PGA Tour returns after a three-week break
By Mike Hall Published
-
Team USA Star Patrick Cantlay Marries Nikki Guidish Day After Ryder Cup Defeat
Cantlay put the disappointment of Ryder Cup defeat behind him to marry Nikki Guidish in Rome
By Mike Hall Published
-
New World Ball Speed Record Set By Former Professional Long-Drive Champion
Kyle Berkshire beat his own previous record by over 5mph in a speed training session
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘We’re Sitting On A Gold Mine’ – LPGA Tour Commissioner Seeks Cash Boost
Mollie Marcoux Samaan thinks there is an excellent opportunity to grow the women's game with new investment
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sergio Garcia Drops Subtle Hint Over 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy Role
The record Ryder Cup points scorer reposted two social media messages putting his name forward for the position
By Mike Hall Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Flies Home On Budget Airline After Ryder Cup Heroics
The down-to-earth Scot chose a no-frills option for a flight back to his homeland from Italy
By Mike Hall Published
-
Graeme McDowell Questions Ryder Cup Course Set-Up After Fifth Big Home Win In A Row
The former Ryder Cup player thinks it may be time for the Europeans and Americans to collaborate on how the courses are set up
By Mike Hall Published