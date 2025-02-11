4 Potential Next Starts For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Genesis Invitational following the news of his mother passing away last week.

The 15-time Major winner had planned to make his first start of 2025 at Torrey Pines, the replacement venue for Riviera due to the LA wildfires, before announcing that the event came too soon after his mother Kultida's death.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," he said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out."

Woods had told media throughout December that his game wasn't sharp enough to compete on tour yet so his initial pledge to tee it up this week was a positive sign that his game is coming back.

So, the question now moves on to where and when Tiger Woods will next play. We've picked out four potential tournaments for his first start of 2025...

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: Feb 27 - Mar 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, previously known as the Honda Classic, would be a surprise addition to Woods' schedule - but it's still a possibility.

If his game is ready to compete this week then he may opt to play sooner rather than later and PGA National could be a viable option. Woods last played here in 2018 and also teed it up in 2014, 2013 and 2012 - when he was T2nd to Rory McIlroy.

His son Charlie also tried to qualify for this event last year.

If he did add the Coginzant to his schedule, it would be a positive sign that he plans to play another tournament before Augusta as there are two other huge events he would surely love to play in to get even more reps under his belt...

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Mar 6-9

Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational eight times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods is an eight-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, having won at Bay Hill in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013. He also won the 1991 US Junior Amateur at the Orlando course.

If his game is sharp, and hopefully will be even sharper in a month's time, he may well opt to play in the $20m Signature Event.

He has surprisingly not played in this event very often in recent times, with his last start at Bay Hill coming back in 2018. Woods finished T5th that week.

The Players Championship: Mar 13-16

Woods has won The Players Championship twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he doesn't play PGA National or Bay Hill, which is very possible, he could opt to play in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - otherwise he'd likely be turning up at Augusta without any competitive reps all year.

As a board member and a loyal supporter of the circuit, he would surely love to play in the PGA Tour's flagship event, which carried a huge $25m purse last year.

Woods last played at TPC Sawgrass in 2019, where he was T30th. It came less than a month before his 15th Major win at The Masters.

He is a two-time winner at the Ponte Vedra Beach venue, having triumphed in 2001 - when he holed his 'better than most' putt from the back of the 17th green - and in 2013.

The Masters: Apr 10-13

Woods is a five-time Masters winner - will Augusta be his first tournament of 2025? (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it seems sensible and likely that Woods will get at least some competitive rounds under his belt pre-Augusta, it could also be that The Masters might be his first start of 2025.

The 15-time Major winner has won five Green Jackets and should hopefully be fit to tee it up in the year's first Major once again this year.

He has played in six of the last seven Masters tournaments since 2018, only missing 2021 following his LA car accident.

He has played at least one event before Augusta over the last decade, barring in 2022, so hopefully we get to see him before then.