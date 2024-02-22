Charlie Woods Shoots 86 To Miss Out On PGA Tour Pre-Qualifying Bid

In his bid to qualify for a PGA Tour event for the first time, Charlie Woods had a bit of a disaster as he finished pre-qualifying with a 16-over-par round of 86.

The 15-year-old was attempting to make Monday's qualifier for the Cognizant Classic, but had a nightmare 12 during his round at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Overall, the teenage son of the 15-time Major champion recorded 11 pars, four bogeys, two double bogeys and that one 12 on the par-four seventh hole.

Charlie has competed alongside Tiger at the PNC Championship for the last four years, but he has never tried to make it as an individual player at a PGA Tour sanctioned event.

Around 25 players and ties from pre-qualifiers will make it to Monday qualifying, with four places available for the tournament, formerly the Honda Classic, at PGA National.

Woods was among the early starters and his 16 over was 21 shots off the early pace set by Billy Basham, who shot a five-under round of 65.

It was a baptism of fire then for the teenager into how tough life could be early on in trying to make it on the PGA Tour - although at 15 it's obviously still just the embryonic stages of his career.

Charlie has also forged an impressive junior career, competing predominantly on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and Junior PGA South Florida Tour. In 2022, he cruised to victory by eight shots at the Major Championship at Village Golf Course.

Last year, he shot a 66 in the Last Chance Regional to close out another win and qualify for the 2023 Notah Begay III Boys' Jr Golf National Championship. At the event, he finished T17 in the Boys 14-15 Division with his dad caddying for him.

Also in 2023, he helped his team to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship.