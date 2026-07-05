John Deere Classic 2026 Final Round Tee Times And Pairings

Fireworks are sure to take place at the John Deere Classic on July 4th weekend as a tight leaderboard hustles to walk away with the victory.

Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges top the leaderboard through three rounds, but there are 18 players within five strokes and only 10 of the 25 players to be leading through 54 holes have gone on to complete the job so far this term, so this one is far from over.

While the leading pair have tasted success on the PGA Tour previously, all three players currently in a share of third (Ben Kohles, Zac Blair, Jackson Suber) have not and will be desperate for that record to end today.

Kohles has the luxury of going off with Glover and Hodges in the final group later on today whereas the other two will be forced to try and pile the pressure on around 10 minutes ahead.

Below is the full list of round four tee times and pairings at the 2026 John Deere Classic. Each group will begin on the first hole with no poor weather forecast on Sunday.

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

7:35am (12:35pm): Ryan Brehm, Fabian Gomez

Ryan Brehm, Fabian Gomez 7:44am (12:44pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Michael Feagles

Nicholas Lindheim, Michael Feagles 7:53am (12:53pm): Camilo Villegas, Jonathan Byrd, Zach Bauchou

Camilo Villegas, Jonathan Byrd, Zach Bauchou 8:04am (1:04pm): Ryan Voois, Will Gordon, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ryan Voois, Will Gordon, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 8:15am (1:15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, AJ Ewart, Gordon Sargent

Mackenzie Hughes, AJ Ewart, Gordon Sargent 8:26am (1:26pm): Rafael Campos, Steven Fisk, Eric Cole

Rafael Campos, Steven Fisk, Eric Cole 8:37am (1:37pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Max McGreevy

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Max McGreevy 8:48am (1:48pm): Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell

Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell 9:05am (2:05pm): JT Poston, Davis Riley, Joel Dahmen

JT Poston, Davis Riley, Joel Dahmen 9:16am (2:16pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Mark Hubbard

Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Mark Hubbard 9:27am (2:27pm): Patrick Fishburn, Austin Eckroat, Luke Gutschewski

Patrick Fishburn, Austin Eckroat, Luke Gutschewski 9:38am (2:38pm): Chan Kim, Michael Brennan, Nick Dunlap

Chan Kim, Michael Brennan, Nick Dunlap 9:49am (2:49pm): Hayden Springer, Peter Malnati, Tony Finau

Hayden Springer, Peter Malnati, Tony Finau 10:00am (3:00pm): Austin Smotherman, Davis Chatfield, David Skinns

Austin Smotherman, Davis Chatfield, David Skinns 10:11am (3:11pm): Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Jacob Bridgeman

Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Jacob Bridgeman 10:28am (3:28pm): Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin

Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin 10:39am (3:39pm): Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson

Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson 10:50am (3:50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Zecheng Dou

Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Zecheng Dou 11:01am (4:01pm): David Lipsky, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody

David Lipsky, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody 11:12am (4:12pm): Matt Kuchar, Pontus Nyholm, Erik van Rooyen

Matt Kuchar, Pontus Nyholm, Erik van Rooyen 11:23am (4:23pm): Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler, Emiliano Grillo

Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler, Emiliano Grillo 11:34am (4:34pm): William Mouw, Chris Gotterup, Troy Merritt

William Mouw, Chris Gotterup, Troy Merritt 11:51am (4:51pm): Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler 12:02pm (5:02pm): Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune, Blades Brown

Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune, Blades Brown 12:13pm (5:13pm): Zach Johnson, Chandler Phillips, Preston Stout (a)

Zach Johnson, Chandler Phillips, Preston Stout (a) 12:24pm (5:24pm): Jackson Suber, Zac Blair, Doug Ghim

Jackson Suber, Zac Blair, Doug Ghim 12:35pm (5:35pm): Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges, Ben Kohles