John Deere Classic 2026 Final Round Tee Times And Pairings
Check out the final round tee times at the John Deere Classic as Lucas Glover, Ben Kohles and Lee Hodges go off in the final group at TPC Deere Run
Fireworks are sure to take place at the John Deere Classic on July 4th weekend as a tight leaderboard hustles to walk away with the victory.
Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges top the leaderboard through three rounds, but there are 18 players within five strokes and only 10 of the 25 players to be leading through 54 holes have gone on to complete the job so far this term, so this one is far from over.
While the leading pair have tasted success on the PGA Tour previously, all three players currently in a share of third (Ben Kohles, Zac Blair, Jackson Suber) have not and will be desperate for that record to end today.
Kohles has the luxury of going off with Glover and Hodges in the final group later on today whereas the other two will be forced to try and pile the pressure on around 10 minutes ahead.
Below is the full list of round four tee times and pairings at the 2026 John Deere Classic. Each group will begin on the first hole with no poor weather forecast on Sunday.
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
- 7:35am (12:35pm): Ryan Brehm, Fabian Gomez
- 7:44am (12:44pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Michael Feagles
- 7:53am (12:53pm): Camilo Villegas, Jonathan Byrd, Zach Bauchou
- 8:04am (1:04pm): Ryan Voois, Will Gordon, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, AJ Ewart, Gordon Sargent
- 8:26am (1:26pm): Rafael Campos, Steven Fisk, Eric Cole
- 8:37am (1:37pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Max McGreevy
- 8:48am (1:48pm): Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell
- 9:05am (2:05pm): JT Poston, Davis Riley, Joel Dahmen
- 9:16am (2:16pm): Trace Crowe, Keita Nakajima, Mark Hubbard
- 9:27am (2:27pm): Patrick Fishburn, Austin Eckroat, Luke Gutschewski
- 9:38am (2:38pm): Chan Kim, Michael Brennan, Nick Dunlap
- 9:49am (2:49pm): Hayden Springer, Peter Malnati, Tony Finau
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Austin Smotherman, Davis Chatfield, David Skinns
- 10:11am (3:11pm): Sungjae Im, Karl Vilips, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:28am (3:28pm): Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin
- 10:39am (3:39pm): Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Davis Thompson
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Zecheng Dou
- 11:01am (4:01pm): David Lipsky, Tyler Duncan, Pierceson Coody
- 11:12am (4:12pm): Matt Kuchar, Pontus Nyholm, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:23am (4:23pm): Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:34am (4:34pm): William Mouw, Chris Gotterup, Troy Merritt
- 11:51am (4:51pm): Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
- 12:02pm (5:02pm): Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune, Blades Brown
- 12:13pm (5:13pm): Zach Johnson, Chandler Phillips, Preston Stout (a)
- 12:24pm (5:24pm): Jackson Suber, Zac Blair, Doug Ghim
- 12:35pm (5:35pm): Lucas Glover, Lee Hodges, Ben Kohles
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Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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