Rocket Classic Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn At Detroit Golf Club?

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs are coming into full view with only five full days of competition remaining before the top-70 players in the rankings are decided.

The three FedEx Cup Playoff events offer a grand total of $80 million in prize money, so the literal rewards for making it are extremely high.

And for those on the bubble, this week's Rocket Classic could be vital in locking up a spot in August's big-money tournaments.

But whether they earn the points required to join the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy next month or not, there is still a very good payout on the line at Detroit Golf Club this Sunday.

Raised an impressive $400,000 since Aldrich Potgieter won last year, there is a round $10 million in the tournament purse during 2026.

Not far off $2 million will go the way of the champion (before various factors reduce how much take-home pay they really see). There is also an initial $1 million payout for the runner-up, too, which could ease the sting of defeat somewhat.

Everyone who finishes inside the top-23 has a chance of not only improving their FedEx Cup ranking but also picking up a check for more than $100,000. Meanwhile, simply making the cut should be good for roughly $20,000 at least.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Rocket Classic based on 75 players having made the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

ROCKET CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN