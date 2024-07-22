13 Golfers Made The Cut, But Who Topped The 2024 Men's Majors Leaderboard?

With the men's 2024 Major season in the books it's time once again to see who has been the best player in golf's four biggest tests and crown the king of the majors for this year.

As always, players have to make the cut in every Major to be considered, and from the 23 players who managed to make the cut in the first three Majors of the year, we're down to 13 for the final standings.

From the final 13 to make the cut at all four Majors, only five of them managed to finish under par combined with one man miles out in front on his own - I think you can guess who.

We had some big-name casualties fall at the final hurdle at The Open, with US Open champion and previous leader Bryson DeChambeau missing the cut at Royal Troon having previously been the in-form Major contender.

Rory McIlroy also got blown away at Troon along with consistent Major performers Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau, while the talented Tom Kim and USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley were two others to miss the weekend at The Open.

So it'll surprise absolutely nobody to see the name at the top of the standings is two-time Major champion Xander Schauffele - who finished in the top eight of all four Majors this year.

He's the first player to win two Majors in a season since Brooks Koepka in 2018, and the first to combine two wins with two other top eights since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

World number one Scottie Scheffler slipped on a second Green Jacket in April but then slipped on an orange prison jumpsuit in May after his arrest at the PGA Championship, which no doubt scuppered his chances of going on a run - but he still produced the second-best numbers of the Major season.

Collin Morikawa had a couple of near misses with a T3 and T4 in the first two Majors follow by T14 and T16 in the last two - while Russell Henley is the surprise name as the fourth best Major performer this year, and maybe one to watch out for in 2025.

Shane Lowry is the fifth and final man to play the four Majors in under par after twice chasing Schauffele home, while Patrick Cantlay produced a very Patrick Cantlay-like performance in finishing bang on level par for his four Majors.

Brooks Koepka is the only LIV Golf player to make the cut at all four Majors, although he's not been close to adding to his five victories this year.

Solid PGA Tour pros Cameron Young, Corey Conners, and Harris English made the list with former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard, and New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Final Men's Major leaderboard of 2024