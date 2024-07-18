How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
Five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge after day one of the 2024 Open Championship courtesy of a one-under-par 70.
Players were faced with strong winds on Thursday at Troon, which made for testing conditions where Daniel Brown shot a six-under-par 65 and Shane Lowry carded a 66.
Koepka dropped two early strokes before four consecutive birdies and managed to get it home under par. The former World No.1, who is the only four-time LIV Golf winner, is yet to crack the top-25 in Majors this year so will be very excited for the days ahead - although he's hoping to improve his ball striking.
"I didn't think I hit it very good. I putted pretty well today, which kind of kept me in it. But wasn't too excited about the ball striking," Koepka said.
If he were to win the Claret Jug, he would have secured three of the four Majors, with only The Masters remaining.
Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester are the only other two LIV players at par or better after carding level-par 71s, while there's a logjam at two-over including 2016 Troon runner-up Phil Mickelson.
One of the pre-tournament favorites was US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and the scientist struggled badly early on with an opening 42 and eventually finished five-over. DeChambeau blamed "equipment related" issues for his struggles and he's set for a battle to make it to the weekend on Friday.
One of the surprises of the day has to be Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open Champion, who fell to a nine-over-par 80. He is facing his first Major missed cut in over two years, since the 2022 US Open.
The top-70-and-ties make the cut at The Open, so big names like DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Smith, 2016 Troon winner Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen all have plenty of work to do in order to qualify for the final two rounds.
Take a look at how all 17 LIV players got on in round one at Troon:
LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Open:
- T11: -1 Brooks Koepka
- T18: E Joaquin Niemann
- T18: E Dean Burmester
- T42: +2 Abraham Ancer
- T42: +2 Jon Rahm
- T42: +2 Tyrrell Hatton
- T42: +2 Adrian Meronk
- T42: +2 Phil Mickelson
- T69: +3 Dustin Johnson
- T82: +4 Andy Ogletree
- T82: +4 Sam Horsfield
- T96: +5 Bryson DeChambeau
- T96: +5 John Catlin
- T120: +6 Henrik Stenson
- T129: +7 Louis Oosthuizen
- T145: +9 David Puig
- T145: +9 Cameron Smith
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
