The 23 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In All Three Men's Majors This Year
With three of the four men's Majors completed in 2024, here’s how the overall leaderboard looks with just one of the big events to come
The third Major of 2024 is in the history books after Bryson DeChambeau emulated one of his heroes, Payne Stewart, by taming Pinehurst No.2 to win the US Open.
With just one more of the big events to come with The Open at Royal Troon in July, it is the ideal time to assess the performances of players who made the cut in each of the Majors so far with the combined leaderboard from The Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open.
In total, 23 players are on the list, and LIV golfer DeChambeau is proving the most effective player in Majors so far this year.
The first sign of what is becoming a glorious year for the American came with a T6 at The Masters, and he was within a whisker of claiming his first PGA Championship title before eventually succumbing to Xander Schauffele.
Unlike The Masters and the US Open, that event was a birdie-fest, and DeChambeau’s -20 at Valhalla is largely responsible for his impressive overall record of -28. Directly beneath him on the list is Schauffele on -22, who has been characteristically consistent, finishing eighth at the Masters and T7 at the US Open.
Deep into the final round of the US Open, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy had worked himself into a winning position before his putter let him down at the 16th and 18th.
It will be little consolation for McIlroy that he stands a healthy third on the overall leaderboard on -18 for the three tournaments so far. However, after a run of T22, T12 and now runner-up, his Major game is once again trending in the right direction. Can he make the crucial last step at The Open?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two shots behind McIlroy is Tony Finau, who flirted with the possibility of claiming a maiden Major title at Pinehurst No.2 but eventually finished T3 to add to finishes of T55 at Augusta National and T18 at Valhalla.
Another player enjoying a solid Major season is Collin Morikawa, who, but for a cold putter in the final round of the PGA Championship, would surely have challenged Schauffele rather than finish T4. Before that, he finished T3 at The Masters and claimed T14 at the US Open. He’s on -14 overall.
Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at The Masters, winning by four shots over Ludvig Aberg, and he’s on -11 overall. He followed winning his second Green Jacket with a T8 at the PGA Championship, but an off week at the US Open, where he finished T41, leaves him lower on the overall leaderboard than many would have expected in a tie for sixth with Corey Conners. His T38 at The Masters was followed by T26 at the PGA Championship and T9 at the US Open.
Patrick Cantlay was another in contention for the US Open before eventually finishing T3, which followed a T22 at The Masters and T53 at the PGA Championship to leave him on -10 overall.
Russell Henley is T8 with Cantlay after some quietly impressive Major form, finishing T38, T23 and T7 in the three events to date, while completing the top 10 is Shane Lowry, whose highlight so far this year came when he equalled the record for lowest score at a Major with 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship. His overall record this year is T43, T6 and T19 to leave him on -9 overall.
Below is the full leaderboard of those who made the cut at all three Majors in 2024 so far.
Men's Major Leaderboard After Three Events In 2024
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Still In Travelers Championship Field Despite US Open Near Miss
The 35-year-old clutched defeat from the jaws of victory at the US Open, but he's still set to play in the latest PGA Tour signature event later in the week
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Admit I Was Skeptical, But I'm Now Hooked On FlingGolf' – What Is The New Take On Golf That's Growing In Popularity Worldwide?
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins competed in a FlingGolf event. Here's her thoughts on the hype surrounding the newest sport to hit the fairways
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Rory McIlroy Still In Travelers Championship Field Despite US Open Near Miss
The 35-year-old clutched defeat from the jaws of victory at the US Open, but he's still set to play in the latest PGA Tour signature event later in the week
By Mike Hall Published
-
Hat Gate - What Has Happened Since Rory McIlroy's Incident With Cantlay’s Caddie Joe LaCava
McIlroy and Cantlay have somewhat of a tense relationship since the 2023 Ryder Cup and, below, we have gone through a timeline of events that followed the infamous 'Hat Gate'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open
Fans were calling for Bryson to "whip" out his driver on the short par 4 13th but he apologized after opting to play safe
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golfer David Puig Makes US Open Cut To Earn Olympics Spot
David Puig is set to overtake Jorge Campillo in the rankings to team up with Jon Rahm for Spain at Le Golf National
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Davis Thompson Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Get to know American PGA Tour pro Davis Thompson better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler In Danger Of Missing First Cut Since 2022 At US Open
The World No.1 hasn't missed the cut on the PGA Tour in 672 days, but sits right on the projected cutline at the US Open after a disappointing second round
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Thomas Detry Is Yet To Win On The PGA Or DP World Tour But Could He Be A Shock US Open Winner?
The 31-year-old Belgian has yet to enter the winner's circle on the PGA or DP World Tour, but a sensational putting performance at the US Open makes him a surprise contender
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Final Leaderboard At The 2024 US Open
LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau captured his second Major and second US Open at Pinehurst No.2
By Elliott Heath Last updated