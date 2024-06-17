The 23 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In All Three Men's Majors This Year

The third Major of 2024 is in the history books after Bryson DeChambeau emulated one of his heroes, Payne Stewart, by taming Pinehurst No.2 to win the US Open.

With just one more of the big events to come with The Open at Royal Troon in July, it is the ideal time to assess the performances of players who made the cut in each of the Majors so far with the combined leaderboard from The Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open.

In total, 23 players are on the list, and LIV golfer DeChambeau is proving the most effective player in Majors so far this year.

The first sign of what is becoming a glorious year for the American came with a T6 at The Masters, and he was within a whisker of claiming his first PGA Championship title before eventually succumbing to Xander Schauffele.

Unlike The Masters and the US Open, that event was a birdie-fest, and DeChambeau’s -20 at Valhalla is largely responsible for his impressive overall record of -28. Directly beneath him on the list is Schauffele on -22, who has been characteristically consistent, finishing eighth at the Masters and T7 at the US Open.

Xander Schauffele is second on the overall leaderboard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep into the final round of the US Open, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy had worked himself into a winning position before his putter let him down at the 16th and 18th.

It will be little consolation for McIlroy that he stands a healthy third on the overall leaderboard on -18 for the three tournaments so far. However, after a run of T22, T12 and now runner-up, his Major game is once again trending in the right direction. Can he make the crucial last step at The Open?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two shots behind McIlroy is Tony Finau, who flirted with the possibility of claiming a maiden Major title at Pinehurst No.2 but eventually finished T3 to add to finishes of T55 at Augusta National and T18 at Valhalla.

Another player enjoying a solid Major season is Collin Morikawa, who, but for a cold putter in the final round of the PGA Championship, would surely have challenged Schauffele rather than finish T4. Before that, he finished T3 at The Masters and claimed T14 at the US Open. He’s on -14 overall.

Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at The Masters, winning by four shots over Ludvig Aberg, and he’s on -11 overall. He followed winning his second Green Jacket with a T8 at the PGA Championship, but an off week at the US Open, where he finished T41, leaves him lower on the overall leaderboard than many would have expected in a tie for sixth with Corey Conners. His T38 at The Masters was followed by T26 at the PGA Championship and T9 at the US Open.

Scottie Scheffler won the first Major of the year, The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay was another in contention for the US Open before eventually finishing T3, which followed a T22 at The Masters and T53 at the PGA Championship to leave him on -10 overall.

Russell Henley is T8 with Cantlay after some quietly impressive Major form, finishing T38, T23 and T7 in the three events to date, while completing the top 10 is Shane Lowry, whose highlight so far this year came when he equalled the record for lowest score at a Major with 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship. His overall record this year is T43, T6 and T19 to leave him on -9 overall.

Below is the full leaderboard of those who made the cut at all three Majors in 2024 so far.

Men's Major Leaderboard After Three Events In 2024