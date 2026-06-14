International Series Morocco Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The final day of competition before the Asian Tour takes a three-month break is here and we're all set for a fascinating conclusion to the International Series Morocco.

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course has been the stage for a fantastic tournament to date, one which has seen over a dozen LIV Golfers and over 100 of the Asian Tour's best go head-to-head for the title.

Heading into the final round, it's one of the LIV Golfers with the lead. Bubba Watson has a one-shot advantage following a four-under round of 69 as he closes in on his first title anywhere since 2018.

Defending champion Scott Vincent wasn't too far behind Watson with a round to play, in a tie for 10th on nine under.

The prize for the International Series Morocco champion is a $360,000 payout from a total of $2 million. Meanwhile, second, third and fourth could also pick up a six-figure payout for their efforts.

The elevated series offers a greater tournament purse than a regular Asian Tour event as well as a separate ranking leaderboard.

Historically, the leading players through all eight International Series tournaments have earned LIV Golf League cards, so the rewards for doing well in these events can be particularly lucrative.

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Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the International Series Morocco based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

INTERNATIONAL SERIES MOROCCO PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71st $4,200 72nd $4,000 73rd $3,800 74th $3,600 75th $3,400