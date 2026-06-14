International Series Morocco Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Asian Tour's International Series Morocco as the action concludes at Royal Golf Der Es Salam

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Bubba Watson shot a four-under 69 in the first round of the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final day of competition before the Asian Tour takes a three-month break is here and we're all set for a fascinating conclusion to the International Series Morocco.

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course has been the stage for a fantastic tournament to date, one which has seen over a dozen LIV Golfers and over 100 of the Asian Tour's best go head-to-head for the title.

Heading into the final round, it's one of the LIV Golfers with the lead. Bubba Watson has a one-shot advantage following a four-under round of 69 as he closes in on his first title anywhere since 2018.

Defending champion Scott Vincent wasn't too far behind Watson with a round to play, in a tie for 10th on nine under.

The prize for the International Series Morocco champion is a $360,000 payout from a total of $2 million. Meanwhile, second, third and fourth could also pick up a six-figure payout for their efforts.

The elevated series offers a greater tournament purse than a regular Asian Tour event as well as a separate ranking leaderboard.

Historically, the leading players through all eight International Series tournaments have earned LIV Golf League cards, so the rewards for doing well in these events can be particularly lucrative.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the International Series Morocco based on 75 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

INTERNATIONAL SERIES MOROCCO PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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