World No.735 Books Major Spot After Winning Asian Tour's Singapore Open In Wire-To-Wire Fashion

South Korea's Jeongwoo Ham is heading to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July after winning the Asian Tour's Singapore Open presented by The Business Times in wire-to-wire fashion this week.

The World No.735 played near-perfect golf on Sentosa Golf Club's world-famous Serapong course and clinched the title on 16-under thanks to a blistering 64 to start followed by three consecutive rounds of 68.

It was Ham's maiden Asian Tour victory but his seventh professional win overall after four triumphs on the Korean Golf Tour and two on the Japan Golf Tour.

The 30-year-old won by two strokes in the end from Australia's Cameron John who pushed Ham all the way on 14-under, with the pair both wrapping up Major spots thanks to the Open Qualifying Series offering two places at the Singapore Open.

Also, due to the Singapore Open being a part of the Asian Tour's International Series, Ham picked up a check for $360,000 from an overall tournament purse of $2 million.

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Discussing his success, Ham credited his putter most of all while crediting his desire to reach a cool hotel room following sweltering conditions for his unshakeable focus.

He said: "Honestly, I sweat a lot and struggle in the heat, so I just kept thinking: play quickly, get through it, and get back to the hotel as soon as possible.

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“Of course you still need to hit good shots, but because it was so hot, I actually wasn’t overthinking the golf too much.

"That probably helped me stay relaxed. I just wanted to finish quickly, shower, and lie down under the air-conditioning."

He continued: “My putting was really good today. I’d say the putter saved me for around six shots. Thankfully, the putter worked well and helped me keep the momentum going.”

Ham began Sunday's final round with a four-stroke advantage but saw his lead immediately cut when playing partner John birdied the first.

Keen to respond, the Sungkyunkwan University graduate re-established his four-shot cushion immediately - only to suffer a double-bogey six at the third.

Yet, true to form, Ham birdied the very next hole in order to make the turn in 36.

Ham acknowledges the crowd at the Singapore Open during his win in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was not to be a straightforward day for the man who has made three career appearances on the PGA Tour, however, because of a three-hour rain delay midway through and a spirited fightback from John.

The Australian made five birdies between the 7th and 14th holes to reel in Ham who had managed two of his own on 13 and 14.

But with the tension rising and the holes running out, John was unable to find one final gain which might have secured him a playoff.

That left Ham with the opportunity to close it out in style, and he did so courtesy of another birdie at the 72nd hole.

The moment it all came together 🏆Jeongwoo Ham secures his maiden Asian Tour victory at the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times.👏 pic.twitter.com/4XF4Ckq1KWApril 26, 2026

While there was disappointment on one level for John, the 23-year-old - who finished second on the 2025/26 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit thanks to three wins - was ecstatic to have earned a maiden Major start.

He said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve wanted to play in Major championships my whole life.

"I came close back home in Australia, so to come over here and get it done means a lot. It’s something I’ll never forget.

Cameron John plays a bunker shot during the final round of the 2026 Singapore Open (Image credit: Asian Tour)

“My game feels like it’s in a really good place. Today was a different test mentally. The Open spot was definitely on my mind, but I felt like I managed it well.

"Looking back, it’s been an incredible year and I’m really grateful for the people around me who support and help me."

Meanwhile, Spain’s Josele Ballester (66), Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68) and Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) from Japan shared third - a distant seven shots behind the winner.