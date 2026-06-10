LIV Pro Confident 'Win Is Near' Ahead Of International Series Morocco

Torque GC player Abraham Ancer believes "a win is near" following a strong start to the season in the LIV Golf League.

Ancer opened his campaign with a T4th in Riyadh and has since finished T3rd in South Africa before another T3rd at LIV's Spanish event at Valderrama last weekend.

In addition, a rare venture onto the Asian Tour recently saw the Mexican end inside the top-five at the Korea Open - missing out on a spot at The Open Championship by only a few places as Jiho Yang ran away with the title.

Nevertheless, an excellent run of performances inside the past couple of months has filled the former Presidents Cup player with confidence and he thinks a seventh professional win of his career might be around the corner.

Speaking ahead of the International Series Morocco this week - the latest $2 million elevated event on the Asian Tour - Ancer said: “Game is feeling really good.

"It's obviously nice when you can finish in the top three, especially against that field and on a golf course that is such a great test of golf. It definitely gives you a lot of confidence and belief a win is near."

Victory will be tough in Morocco, however, given Ancer is currently experiencing his first taste of Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course.

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He continued: “I'm looking forward to this week. It's my first time here and I've only seen about nine holes so far, but it already looks like it's going to be a great week. The golf course is unbelievable, it's in fantastic condition, and I'm excited to get started.

“It's definitely a golf course where you need to know exactly where to position yourself coming into these greens, the greens have a lot of movement and there are some really challenging pin locations available.”

Ancer is one of more than 20 LIV golfers in the field this week, but his hot run of form - combined with a couple of top-fives at International Series events in the past - makes him one of the outright favorites to contend.

Regardless, the 35-year-old remains focused on what he can control and has vowed to maintain his usual style of play.

He said: “It doesn't really matter where I'm playing, my approach is always the same. I want to do my homework during practice, prepare as well as I can.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"At the same time, I don't like looking too far ahead or putting expectations on myself. I just focus on the shot in front of me and control what I can control. It sounds a little boring, but that's what works for me.”

The International Series Morocco is the final event on the Asian Tour before a lengthy mid-season break, with the circuit resuming on September 17 in Chinese Taipei with the Taiwan Open.

(Image credit: International Series/Asian Tour)

Meanwhile, Ancer's home tour is also facing a long break due to LIV Golf Louisiana having been postponed earlier this year.

Asked what his schedule might look like over the next two months or so, Ancer kept his cards close to his chest and reiterated all of his focus is on the International Series Morocco.

He said: “We have about six and a half weeks off after this, so it's quite a long break. I'm not sure yet whether I'll play anything else during that period so this will be a nice stop to keep the game in place.”