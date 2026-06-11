Bubba Watson Makes Fast Start In Morocco But Sergio Garcia Struggles

Bubba Watson made a strong start to the International Series Morocco with a first-round 69 putting him just off the lead after 18 holes.

Watson is one of a whole host of LIV Golf stars taking part in the International Series Morocco, with over 20 teeing it up at the Asian Tour event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

And the RangeGoats captain carded the second-best round of the day by the LIV contingent, with only Younghan Song of Korean Golf Club going lower with his six-under round of 67.

Watson had five birdies and one bogey in his four-under 69, which put him in T8 after the first round, four shots behind early leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert after he shot a flawless 65.

Travis Smyth is tied for second place alongside Song after also shooting 67 on the unusual par-73 layout in Morocco, which contains four par-5s but just three par-3s.

Andy Ogletree and Lucas Bjerregaard are among those sitting on five under and in a tie for fourth, while Scott Vincent is the next best LIV player after Watson on three under.

Abraham Ancer is on two under, a shot ahead of Branden Grace, while Sergio Garcia did not have the best of times in his very first visit to Morocco.

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Garcia had never previously visited the country just a few miles away from his native Spain, and he had his wife Angela on his bag for the occasion.

Garcia turned in a one-over 37, and could not make a move down his back nine, as he followed both of his birdies with bogeys to sign for a 74.