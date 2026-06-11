Bubba Watson Makes Fast Start In Morocco But Sergio Garcia Struggles
Bubba Watson made a strong start to the International Series Morocco but Sergio Garcia struggled in his first appearance in the country
Bubba Watson made a strong start to the International Series Morocco with a first-round 69 putting him just off the lead after 18 holes.
Watson is one of a whole host of LIV Golf stars taking part in the International Series Morocco, with over 20 teeing it up at the Asian Tour event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.
And the RangeGoats captain carded the second-best round of the day by the LIV contingent, with only Younghan Song of Korean Golf Club going lower with his six-under round of 67.
Watson had five birdies and one bogey in his four-under 69, which put him in T8 after the first round, four shots behind early leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert after he shot a flawless 65.
Travis Smyth is tied for second place alongside Song after also shooting 67 on the unusual par-73 layout in Morocco, which contains four par-5s but just three par-3s.
Andy Ogletree and Lucas Bjerregaard are among those sitting on five under and in a tie for fourth, while Scott Vincent is the next best LIV player after Watson on three under.
Abraham Ancer is on two under, a shot ahead of Branden Grace, while Sergio Garcia did not have the best of times in his very first visit to Morocco.
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Garcia had never previously visited the country just a few miles away from his native Spain, and he had his wife Angela on his bag for the occasion.
Garcia turned in a one-over 37, and could not make a move down his back nine, as he followed both of his birdies with bogeys to sign for a 74.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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