The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For International Series England
The latest of the Asian Tour’s International Events heads to England, and it has attracted a host of LIV Golf players
The latest event of the Asian Tour’s International Series takes place at Foxhills in Surrey, England, with the action getting underway on 8 August.
The tournament comes a week before the 12th LIV Golf event of the season, at Greenbrier, and it offers the ideal chance for many of its players to work on their games ahead of the big-money US event.
Because of that, the field contains no fewer than 18 players who have had some part to play in the third season of the League - and there are some big names among them.
One of the LIV Golf players who is sure to garner the most attention in his homeland is Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter, who will be playing in his first world ranking event since March’s International Series Macau, where he finished T41.
It’s been a largely disappointing LIV Golf season for Poulter so far. He is 45th in the individual standings and will be hoping the opportunity to play in front of his home fans for the second event in a row, after LIV Golf United Kingdom, will inspire him to greater things as the season enters its crucial final phase.
Poulter will be joined by Majesticks GC teammate Sam Horsfield, while another English LIV golfer in the field is Cleeks GC player Richard Bland, whose star has risen this year with two senior Major titles, while he currently sits a creditable 22nd in the circuit’s individual standings. Fellow Cleeks GC player, Kalle Samooja, also appears.
Other high-profile LIV Golf players competing include Thomas Pieters, who had six DP World Tour wins before making his big-money move, and Smash GC players Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell, who won the 2010 US Open.
Legion XIII will be represented by two players, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, while Vincent's brother Scott, who plays for Iron Heads GC, also appears.
Other LIV Golf players competing include Fireballs GC’s Eugenio Chacarra, Stinger GC’s Branden Grace along with Crushers GC star Anirban Lahiri and 4 Aces GC's Harold Varner III.
Three reserves who have also had a part to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League are also appearing.
One is Ben Campbell, who stood in for Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith in Miami and Legion XIII leader Jon Rahm in Houston. Another is Wade Ormsby, who has appeared three times this season, in Jeddah, Houston and the United Kingdom.
However, the most successful of the three reserves so far this season has been the stand-in for Crushers GC's Charles Howell III, John Catlin, who stands 53rd in the LIV Golf money list with over $1m in earnings despite only having played in four events. Catlin also currently leads the International Series Rankings as he continues his quest for a permanent contract.
Three of last season’s relegated LIV golfers, Sihwan Kim, Jediah Morgan and James Piot, also play.
Away from LIV Golf, other notable names in the field include DP World Tour pros Andy Sullivan, Todd Clements, Tom Lewis and Oliver Fisher, while club pro Michael Block, who made headlines after he finished T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship, competes too.
Players will be competing for a prize money payout of $2m.
LIV Golfers In The International Series England Field
- Richard Bland
- John Catlin
- Ben Campbell
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Graeme McDowell
- Wade Ormsby
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Kalle Samooja
- Caleb Surratt
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Kieran Vincent
- Scott Vincent
International Series England Complete Field
- Veer Ahlawat
- Jaco Ahlers
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Saud Al Sharif
- Othman Almulla
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Khalid Walid Attieh (a)
- Sangmoon Bae
- Yongjun Bae
- Honey Baisoya
- Christian Banke
- Lachlan Barker
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Richard Bland
- Michael Block
- Danthai Boonma
- Denwit Boriboonsub
- Sam Brazel
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Robert Busher
- Ben Campbell
- Miguel Carballo
- Luis Carrera
- John Catlin
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Ervin Chang
- Gunn Charoenkul
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Lee Chieh-po
- Hung Chien-yao
- Chikkarangappa S.
- Mingyu Cho
- Wooyoung Cho
- Varun Chopra
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Todd Clements
- Harrison Crowe
- Robert Dinwiddie
- Andrew Dodt
- John Driscoll III
- David Drysdale
- Oliver Fisher
- Angus Flanagan
- Branden Grace
- Jeff Guan
- Chen Guxin
- Justin Harding
- Ryan Harmer
- William Harrold
- Takahiro Hataji
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Sam Horsfield
- Haider Hussain
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Mathias Johansson
- Ben Jones
- Chanmin Jung
- Hanmil Jung
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Rashid Khan
- Pattaraphol Khanthacha
- Taichi Kho
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Matt Killen
- Minkyu Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Hongtaek Kim
- Bio Kim
- Douglas Klein
- Kazuma Kobori
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Guntaek Koh
- Jason Kokrak
- Jbe Kruger
- Anirban Lahiri
- Deyen Lawson
- Junghwan Lee
- Richard T. Lee
- Seungtaek Lee
- Ben Leong
- Tom Lewis
- Steve Lewton
- Charlie Lindh
- Jack Madden
- Michael Maguire
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Graeme McDowell
- Jason McGuinness
- Prom Meesawat
- David Meyers
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- Kyongjun Moon
- Jed Morgan
- Zach Murray
- Wade Ormsby
- Lion Park
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Settee Prakongvech
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Angelo Que
- Justin Quiban
- Siddikur Rahman
- Jyoti Randhawa
- Poom Saksansin
- Faisal Salhab
- Kalle Samooja
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Neil Schietekat
- Naoki Sekito
- Manav Shah
- Chan Shih-chang
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Trevor Simsby
- Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
- Todd Sinnott
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Charng-Tai Sudsom
- Andy Sullivan
- Poosit Supupramai
- Caleb Surratt
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Miguel Tabuena
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Rayhan Thomas
- Jack Thompson
- Jose Toledo
- Austen Truslow
- Peter Uihlein
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Harold Varner III
- Kieran Vincent
- Scott Vincent
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Justin Warren
- Chang Wei-lun
- Jonathan Wijono
- Aaron Wilkin
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Ye Wocheng
- Liu Yanwei
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Kevin Yuan
- Ho Yu-Cheng
- Sampson Zheng
- Jordan Zunic
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
