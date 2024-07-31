The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For International Series England

The latest event of the Asian Tour’s International Series takes place at Foxhills in Surrey, England, with the action getting underway on 8 August.

The tournament comes a week before the 12th LIV Golf event of the season, at Greenbrier, and it offers the ideal chance for many of its players to work on their games ahead of the big-money US event.

Because of that, the field contains no fewer than 18 players who have had some part to play in the third season of the League - and there are some big names among them.

One of the LIV Golf players who is sure to garner the most attention in his homeland is Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter, who will be playing in his first world ranking event since March’s International Series Macau, where he finished T41.

It’s been a largely disappointing LIV Golf season for Poulter so far. He is 45th in the individual standings and will be hoping the opportunity to play in front of his home fans for the second event in a row, after LIV Golf United Kingdom, will inspire him to greater things as the season enters its crucial final phase.

Poulter will be joined by Majesticks GC teammate Sam Horsfield, while another English LIV golfer in the field is Cleeks GC player Richard Bland, whose star has risen this year with two senior Major titles, while he currently sits a creditable 22nd in the circuit’s individual standings. Fellow Cleeks GC player, Kalle Samooja, also appears.

Thomas Pieters is taking advantage of a gap in the LIV Golf schedule to compete (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other high-profile LIV Golf players competing include Thomas Pieters, who had six DP World Tour wins before making his big-money move, and Smash GC players Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell, who won the 2010 US Open.

Graeme McDowell is one of two Smash GC players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Legion XIII will be represented by two players, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, while Vincent's brother Scott, who plays for Iron Heads GC, also appears.

Other LIV Golf players competing include Fireballs GC’s Eugenio Chacarra, Stinger GC’s Branden Grace along with Crushers GC star Anirban Lahiri and 4 Aces GC's Harold Varner III.

Harold Varner III will compete at the Asian Tour tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three reserves who have also had a part to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League are also appearing.

One is Ben Campbell, who stood in for Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith in Miami and Legion XIII leader Jon Rahm in Houston. Another is Wade Ormsby, who has appeared three times this season, in Jeddah, Houston and the United Kingdom.

However, the most successful of the three reserves so far this season has been the stand-in for Crushers GC's Charles Howell III, John Catlin, who stands 53rd in the LIV Golf money list with over $1m in earnings despite only having played in four events. Catlin also currently leads the International Series Rankings as he continues his quest for a permanent contract.

John Catlin has performed exceptionally in his four LIV Golf appearances this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three of last season’s relegated LIV golfers, Sihwan Kim, Jediah Morgan and James Piot, also play.

Away from LIV Golf, other notable names in the field include DP World Tour pros Andy Sullivan, Todd Clements, Tom Lewis and Oliver Fisher, while club pro Michael Block, who made headlines after he finished T15 at the 2023 PGA Championship, competes too.

Players will be competing for a prize money payout of $2m.

LIV Golfers In The International Series England Field

Richard Bland

John Catlin

Ben Campbell

Eugenio Chacarra

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Graeme McDowell

Wade Ormsby

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Kalle Samooja

Caleb Surratt

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Kieran Vincent

Scott Vincent

International Series England Complete Field