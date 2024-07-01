Richard Bland Vs Hiroyuki Fujita In Playoff To Decide US Senior Open

Refresh

FUJITA'S WHISKEY Did you know? The 18-time Japan Golf Tour winner released a single malt whiskey in January, limited edition with only 3,000 bottles. He'll be toasting one of those if he gets the win here in what is his fifth senior Major start.

FUJITA'S DRIVE ON 18 Fujita's drive finishes in almost exactly the same position as before, up the right on the upslope next to the bunker. He knows this shot well, a towering 5-wood is awaiting.

BACK TO THE 18TH Richard Bland again has the honor here. His drive finds the left side of the fairway.

SUDDEN-DEATH Fujita taps in and we're heading back to the 18th. Two great pars there on the 473-yard uphiller. Bland will feel disappointed he didn't birdie the 10th but will be happy to go to extra holes after a weak birdie effort just there on 18.

BLAND FOR PAR... Bland holes well. It looks like we're going to sudden-death.

RICHARD BLAND WITH A PUTT TO WIN THE US SENIOR OPEN It's an uphill, right-to-lefter and it's not a great effort. Comes up 4ft short and it was also a push, too. Going to leave a nervy one.

FUJITA'S PUTT Wow! It almost goes in from about 60ft. Swinging in from right-to-left, it almost finds the back of the cup but ends up around 2ft past it. That'll be a simple par.

RICHARD BLAND ALSO WITH A FAIRWAY WOOD From one yard closer and on a much flatter lie, Bland hits an excellent shot to the left half of the green. It's in a very similar position to Fujita's in regulation, meaning he'll have an uphill right-to-lefter. Neither are great birdie looks but Bland has the advantage here - just.

FUJITA'S SECOND SHOT INTO THE 18TH With a fairway wood off an uphill lie, Fujita hits another beauty to the front edge of the green. From 235 yards into wind, that's a great shot. He'll have a very long birdie chance, though.

FUJITA ALSO FINDS THE FAIRWAY Fujita's drive ends up just two yards behind Bland's. Another excellent tee shot.

ONTO 18, RICHARD BLAND HITS FIRST Bland hits a low, fade that finds the fairway. A superb drive.

FUJITA HOLES A brilliant six-footer from Fujita and that's a massive save. It could have been a two-stroke swing but we're all tied. From the downhill, downwind 10th we go to the uphill, into-wind 18th. It's essentially now sudden-death. There have been 20 bogeys from 30 players at the 18th today!

BLAND MISSES His birdie effort runs just past the right side of the hole. He taps in for par.

FUJITA'S BIRDIE ATTEMPT He hits a brilliant putt but it speeds off a good five-or-six feet past the hole. Bland could potentially be two strokes ahead very shortly.

BLAND HITS A BEAUTY Bland hits a towering wedge shot that lands at the front of the green and rolls all the way up to pin high. He'll have a very good look at birdie - probably around 8ft. Advantage Bland here.

FUJITA'S SECOND SHOT INTO 10 From 151 yards, Fujita comes up just short and it runs to within a yard or two of the green. The bunker, and its ridge, may be impeding him on the right.

JAPANESE MEN'S MAJOR WINNERS Fujita is seeking to become the first male Japanese golfer to win a USGA title. Other Japanese men to win Majors are: Noboru Sugai (2002 Senior Open) Kohki Idoki (2013 Senior PGA) Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters)

HOW MUCH IS ON THE LINE? As well as a Major title, the champion also takes home $800,000. The runner-up here gets $432,000.

FUJITA VERY SIMILAR Fujita also leaks it up the right although his lie looks to be a little thicker. It's a 450 yard par 4 here and downwind so the strategy will be to bounce up their second shots into the green.

BLAND GOES FIRST ON 10 The Englishman hits a drive up the par 4 and it leaks just up the right side. Looks to be a decent lie.

PLAYOFF FORMAT We start with the 10th hole then back up the 18th. If they're still tied, it goes to sudden death back up the 18th.

FUJITA WAS THIS CLOSE TO WINNING Hiroyuki Fujita was THAT CLOSE to a birdie to win the U.S. Senior Open.We're heading to a playoff between him and Richard Bland on Golf Channel and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/CNySsWxD5fJuly 1, 2024

RICHARD BLAND ON THE PUTTING GREEN The Englishman is having a practice putt after Fujita signs his scorecard. It was a brilliant bogey save on the 72nd for Bland, while Fujita's second shot was a stunning drawn, fairway wood into the wind and up the hill of the difficult 18th. We go to the 10th hole and then back up 18 in this two-hole aggregate format.