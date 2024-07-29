How The 4 Relegated LIV Golfers Have Fared In 2024 So Far
Four LIV golfers had their careers on the circuit cut short after relegation in 2023, but what has happened to them since?
The 2023 LIV Golf season introduced relegation for the first time, with four players - Sihwan Kim, Chase Koepka, Jediah Morgan and James Piot - saying their goodbyes to the circuit after finishing in the Drop Zone.
They were replaced by three from the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event and International Series winner Andy Ogletree, but what have the four whose contracts weren't renewed been up to since?
Sihwan Kim
American Kim finished rock bottom of the individual standings in the 2023 season, and while he attempted to regain his place via the LIV Golf Promotions event in December, he came up short, bringing his two-year stint on the circuit to a close.
Since then, Kim has been seen sporadically on both the Asian Tour and KPGA Tour. He has largely struggled, with three missed cuts in his seven events since the turn of the year, although he recorded a season-best T13 in his most recent start, July’s International Series Morocco event.
Chase Koepka
Koepka had been a Smash GC teammate of brother Brooks in 2023, and one big highlight of his time as a LIV Golf player was a hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide that year. That also brought him his highest finish of the season, 24th, but he largely struggled and finished 48th in the standings.
Following Chase's relegation, Brooks admitted that it was unclear what the next step would be for his brother. He admitted he'd "love to have him again," but added: "Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know.
"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
At first, Koepka appeared to have the appetite to salvage his career on the League when he was named in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, which ended his chances of lining up on the circuit in 2024.
No reason was given for Koepka’s withdrawal, and he’s been out of the spotlight since having not played a world-ranking event this year so far.
Jediah Morgan
Australian Morgan played for Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC in 2023, but a finish of 46th in the individual standings left him fighting for his LIV Golf career.
Like Kim, he tried to keep his career in the League going at the LIV Golf Promotions event, but he could only finish 18th as the top three were promoted.
Since bowing out of LIV Golf, Morgan has been plying his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour. His year got off to a promising start, too, with T4 at the Vic Open in his homeland, while on the Asian Tour, his best performance so far in 2024 came with a T27 at the International Series Oman.
Overall, Morgan has made eight world-ranking appearances since leaving his LIV career behind.
James Piot
The American’s two-year spell with LIV Golf was in jeopardy after he finished 47th in the individual standings, and he failed to get past the second round of the Promotions event, bringing his time there to an end.
In February, Piot told Mirror Sport he wants to regain his status, saying: "Playing in the past two seasons with LIV was the coolest part of my life, so for me I really want to get back there. Getting the opportunity to go out there and play with top-tier golfers at world-class venues. I think LIV Golf is the coolest thing ever coming from someone who was there for two years.”
The former Hy Flyers GC player has targeted the Asian Tour’s International Series as a potential ticket back to LIV Golf as it provides a contract to the winner at the end of the season.
Sadly for Piot, it's not likely to give him the route back he needs this year, as he currently sits 92nd having played three International Series events, with a T27 in Oman his best result so far.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Plays Old Course Ahead Of Olympics
The four-time Major winner is back in action at the Paris Olympics later in the week, and he got some preparation in at the Home of Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Long Has Golf Been In The Olympics For?
In Paris, golf will be making just its fifth appearance as an Olympic sport
By Michael Weston Published
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Greg Norman Insists There Are 'Players With FOMO' Looking On As LIV Relegation Nears
LIV players attempting to secure their futures with the PIF-backed circuit only have two more events to do so
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title After Edging Out Legion XIII Teammate Tyrrell Hatton
In a thrilling final round, Jon Rahm edged out Tyrrell Hatton at JCB Golf and Country Club for his maiden title
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton Targets 2025 Ryder Cup Place With DP World Tour Appearances
The LIV Golf player has outlined his schedule to ensure he has the best chance of playing in the 2025 match at Bethpage Black
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Forced To Withdraw From Tournament Due To Appendicitis
Marc Leishman was forced out of the UK event, with it being revealed by Ripper GC Captain, Cameron Smith, that the Aussie had been suffering with appendicitis
By Matt Cradock Published
-
John Catlin Makes LIV Golf Hole-In-One At Famous JCB Golf Club Par 3
During the second round of LIV Golf UK, the Crushers GC substitute made an ace at the iconic 17th hole at JCB Golf and Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Played In The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The men’s field of 60 featured 14 players who would later sign for LIV Golf – here are the details on who they are and how they performed
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 LIV Golfers In Contention For The $18m Individual Title
With tournaments running out, there are still a handful of players in contention for the $18m individual title - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published