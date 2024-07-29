How The 4 Relegated LIV Golfers Have Fared In 2024 So Far

The 2023 LIV Golf season introduced relegation for the first time, with four players - Sihwan Kim, Chase Koepka, Jediah Morgan and James Piot - saying their goodbyes to the circuit after finishing in the Drop Zone.

They were replaced by three from the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event and International Series winner Andy Ogletree, but what have the four whose contracts weren't renewed been up to since?

Sihwan Kim

Sihwan Kim has been playing on the Asian Tour and KPGA Tour since LIV Golf relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

American Kim finished rock bottom of the individual standings in the 2023 season, and while he attempted to regain his place via the LIV Golf Promotions event in December, he came up short, bringing his two-year stint on the circuit to a close.

Since then, Kim has been seen sporadically on both the Asian Tour and KPGA Tour. He has largely struggled, with three missed cuts in his seven events since the turn of the year, although he recorded a season-best T13 in his most recent start, July’s International Series Morocco event.

Chase Koepka

Chase Koepka has not played competitively since leaving LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka had been a Smash GC teammate of brother Brooks in 2023, and one big highlight of his time as a LIV Golf player was a hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide that year. That also brought him his highest finish of the season, 24th, but he largely struggled and finished 48th in the standings.

Following Chase's relegation, Brooks admitted that it was unclear what the next step would be for his brother. He admitted he'd "love to have him again," but added: "Obviously he's got that option where he can go play the Asian Tour and try to work his way back. That's up to him. I don't know.

"We haven't had that talk of just trying to figure out what exactly the next step for him is, right. He's got to be confident whatever decision he makes."

At first, Koepka appeared to have the appetite to salvage his career on the League when he was named in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, which ended his chances of lining up on the circuit in 2024.

No reason was given for Koepka’s withdrawal, and he’s been out of the spotlight since having not played a world-ranking event this year so far.

Jediah Morgan

Jediah Morgan has been playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Morgan played for Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC in 2023, but a finish of 46th in the individual standings left him fighting for his LIV Golf career.

Like Kim, he tried to keep his career in the League going at the LIV Golf Promotions event, but he could only finish 18th as the top three were promoted.

Since bowing out of LIV Golf, Morgan has been plying his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour. His year got off to a promising start, too, with T4 at the Vic Open in his homeland, while on the Asian Tour, his best performance so far in 2024 came with a T27 at the International Series Oman.

Overall, Morgan has made eight world-ranking appearances since leaving his LIV career behind.

James Piot

James Piot has expressed a desire to return to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American’s two-year spell with LIV Golf was in jeopardy after he finished 47th in the individual standings, and he failed to get past the second round of the Promotions event, bringing his time there to an end.

In February, Piot told Mirror Sport he wants to regain his status, saying: "Playing in the past two seasons with LIV was the coolest part of my life, so for me I really want to get back there. Getting the opportunity to go out there and play with top-tier golfers at world-class venues. I think LIV Golf is the coolest thing ever coming from someone who was there for two years.”

The former Hy Flyers GC player has targeted the Asian Tour’s International Series as a potential ticket back to LIV Golf as it provides a contract to the winner at the end of the season.

Sadly for Piot, it's not likely to give him the route back he needs this year, as he currently sits 92nd having played three International Series events, with a T27 in Oman his best result so far.