150th Open Championship Final Qualifying - 16 Make It Through To St Andrews

Sixteen players from a field of 288 at four iconic venues qualified for the 150th Open Championship through Final Qualifying, earning a place in the field for the historic occasion taking place at the home of golf from 10-17 July 2022.

Popular DP World Tour winner Marcus Armitage and Sam Bairstow, runner-up in the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes just two weeks ago, topped the standings on an eight-under-par total at St Annes Old Links.

Armitage carded two rounds of 68 to secure his third appearance in the Open, while it was a case of history repeating itself for English amateur Bairstow who earned his place through Final Qualifying at the same venue for the second consecutive year.

They will be joined by Matthew Jordan who finished one stroke behind on seven-under-par. The Royal Liverpool member, who won the St Andrews Links Trophy as an amateur, put together rounds of 69 and 68 to earn his first ever appearance in the Open and a Major championship debut.

John Perry and Daniel Kay battled for the final spot in a playoff, with Parry's par on the second playoff hole separating the pair.

At Hollinwell, amateur Barclay Brown claimed the first qualifying place with a four-under-par total whilst, much like Bairstow, Richard Mansell qualified for the second consecutive year at the same venue following rounds 73 and 70.

He was joined on the same mark by Oliver Farr and the three-time Challenge Tour winner will tee it up in the Open for the first time along with Marco Penge who finished a shot further back on a level par total. Penge has been enjoying a positive season on the Challenge Tour after having knee surgery at the back end of last year.

In sunny, but windy conditions at Prince's on the Kent coast, Matthew Ford qualified for the Open and will make his Major championship debut after a five-under-par total.

Jamie Rutherford and Irishman Ronan Mullarney, a former R&A Foundation Scholar, claimed the second and third qualifying spots with matching rounds of 70 and 71. The duo finished two shots adrift of Ford's sensational score.

A playoff decided the final qualifying place as Matthew Southgate's birdie putt from five feet slipped agonisingly past the hole on the last to leave five players level of two-under-par. Jack Floydd went on to prevail with a birdie at the opening playoff hole.

Ireland's David Carey came out on top at Fairmont St Andrews after he finished ahead of the field on a seven-under-par total. Richard Dinwiddle will return to compete in the Open for the first time since 2017 after posting a three-under-par total to secure the second qualifying place.

The Netherlands' Lars Van Meijel and Alex Wrigley emerged from a three-way playoff against Aaron Rai as the trio competed for the two remaining places after finishing locked together on two-under-par. Two pars were enough to edge out the two-time DP World Tour winner and claim the final two qualifying spots.

