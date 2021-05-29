Get to know the charismatic Englishman, Marcus Armitage, a little better.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Marcus Armitage

Marcus Armitage is one of the biggest characters on the European Tour and enjoyed his best season to date in 2020.

With the Englishman establishing himself on the Tour, get to know him a little bit better here.

1. Marcus Armitage was born 15th July 1987 in Salford, England.

2. The Englishman has won three times on the EuroPro Tour, finishing as Rookie of the Year in 2013.

3. His hobbies include boxing, music and his bulldogs.

4. In 2016, Armitage won the Foshan Open on the Challenge Tour. The win helped him finish 11th in the Order of Merit, earning him a European Tour card.

5. Despite going back and forth between the European and Challenge Tour, he would regain his European Tour card for the 2020 season at Qualifying School Final Stage.

6. At the South African Open, Armitage birdied the final hole of the tournament to earn a spot in The Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

7. Armitage has been with his wife, Lucy, since 2015.

8. At the Portugal Masters, his caddie had to retire through injury; this meant he was left to use a trolley for the rest of the round.

9. Having just made it onto the European Tour, Armitage was pictured at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic asking Tiger Woods for an autograph on the driving range, whilst also requesting several selfies with the likes of Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose.

10. Armitage got his nickname of ‘The Bullet,’ after he ordered a glove from America. The glove which was supposed to say ‘The Bulldog,’ actually said ‘The Bullet.’

11. In 2020, Armitage put his golf bag in a laundry lift, mistaking it for a luggage lift. The bag was damaged, but in typical Armitage fashion, he laughed it off.

12. His best season to date came in 2020, with the Bullet finishing 57th in the Race to Dubai standings. During that season, he managed five top-10’s, as well as a third place finish.

13. In April 2021, Armitage and Paul O’Neill broke a Guinness World Record for landing a golf ball into a speeding car.

14. The Bullet uses a Callaway driver, woods and irons. As well as Titleist wedges and an Odyssey putter.